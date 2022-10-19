Diwali 2022: Smart LED bulbs with Bluetooth speakers to enhance your decoration; priced under Rs 500

As the celebration of Diwali approaches, preparations for it have already begun. Buildings are decked out in spectacular lighting to celebrate the festival like every year, including homes, malls, and places of work. Diwali is known to be described as the "festival of lights." Here are a few last-minute Diwali decoration suggestions to make this year's festivities even better.