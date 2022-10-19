Diwali 2022: Smart LED bulbs with Bluetooth speakers to enhance your decoration; priced under Rs 500

Here are a few last-minute Diwali decoration suggestions to make this year's festivities brighter.
As the celebration of Diwali approaches, preparations for it have already begun. Buildings are decked out in spectacular lighting to celebrate the festival like every year, including homes, malls, and places of work. Diwali is known to be described as the "festival of lights." Here are a few last-minute Diwali decoration suggestions to make this year's festivities even better.
1. Be smart this Diwali
Make your Diwali 2022 more vibrant and glowing. Note that all these options can be purchased at just Rs 500 in Amazon’s festive sale.
Photo: Zee Media Bureau
2. UFO LED RGB Bluetooth Speaker Bulb
As suggested by the name, this Bluetooth speaker-enabled smart LED bulb is shaped like an alien craft. Remotes are available for controlling UFO LED RGB ceiling lights. It has a speaker you may utilise to play music via. One may adjust the bulb's music levels and lighting settings using the remote.
Photo: Amazon
3. Dr Voltz Smart Music RGB Bulb
This 12-watt LED light with many uses can be used as both a regular bulb and a Bluetooth music bulb. To control the many settings of the bulb, a remote control is included. On Amazon's festive sale, this smart LED bulb is available for just Rs 299.
Photo: Amazon
4. 24 HSB Brand Music Light Bulb
The smart LED light bulb has a speaker built in. 24 HSB A brand of music light bulb has color-changing capabilities. Customers can connect the light bulb to their phone and play the music of their choice. It comes with a single remote control that can operate the lights and music.
Photo: Amazon
5. LSARI LED Music Light Bulb
A RGB color-changing lamp with Bluetooth functionality is a feature of this LED light bulb. Additionally, it has an integrated audio speaker for the house, bedroom, or living space. A remote control for changing the light and music settings is included.
Photo: Amazon