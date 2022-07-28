BGMI disappears from Google Play Store, Apple App Store: Here are some alternatives

For those who are looking for alternatives for BGMI, here are few video games available.
BGMI misteriously dissapeared from Apple App Store and Google Play Store on Thursday (July 28). Both iOS and Android users were unable to find the popular video game. Though the reason is unkown as to why the video game suddenly got vanished, people have started speculating that maybe the Indian government has banned it. For those who are looking for alternatives for BGMI, here are few mobile games available.
1. Call Of Duty
Call Of Duty include Deathmatch, Multiplayer, and a 100-player BR mode, among others. These aspects are similar to those of BGMI. This free-to-play game offers a unique gameplay experience and allows players to customise their characters, attachments, and weapons skins.
2. Apex Legends
Without a doubt, Apex Legends, with its exquisite graphics, is a great alternative to BGMI. It features BR, Arena, and TDM modes, among other game types. The shooting experience in Apex Legends Mobile is the same as it is in BGMI, and additional mobile-specific content will be added in the near future.
3. Garena Free Fire
Similar types of weapons are used in both, BGMI and Indian Free Fire as well. The game also shares elements like friends, emotes, and clothing.
4. FAU-G
Action game Fearless and United Guards was created by Bengaluru-based Ncore Games and launched globally on January 26, 2021 for Android and iOS. Akshay Kumar, a popular Bollywood actor, serves as both the game's brand ambassador and a mentor to the development team.