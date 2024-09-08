Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Here are the first products launched by some of the most influential tech giants:
From humble beginnings, these companies have grown into global behemoths, shaping the way we live, work, and communicate. Let's delve into the origins of these tech giants and the products that launched their empires.
1. Apple
Apple: The Apple II computer, released in 1977, was the company's first major success and helped establish Apple as a major player in the personal computer market.
2. Google
Google: Google's first product was the Google Search Engine, launched in 1998. It quickly became the most popular search engine on the internet.
3. Amazon
Amazon: Amazon started as an online bookstore in 1995. The company's first product was books, but it soon expanded to sell a wide variety of other products.
4. Microsoft
Microsoft: Microsoft's first product was the Altair BASIC programming language, released in 1975. This product helped establish Microsoft as a leading software company.
5. Facebook
Facebook: Facebook was originally called "Thefacebook" and was launched in 2004. It was initially limited to Harvard students but quickly expanded to other universities and eventually became a global social networking platform.
6. Tesla
Tesla: Tesla's first product was the Roadster, an electric sports car launched in 2008. This car helped to popularize electric vehicles and establish Tesla as a leader in the electric car market.
7. Netflix
Netflix: Netflix started as a DVD rental service in 1997. The company later transitioned to a streaming service, becoming one of the most popular streaming platforms in the world.