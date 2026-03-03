FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
The Algorithm of Death: How Claude’s Intelligence Guided Israeli Missiles

Gold, silver prices today, March 3, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Chandra Grahan 2026: When and where to see Lunar Eclipse today in India? Check city-wise timings

Khamenei Killing Protests: 14 injured, including 6 security personnel, in Srinagar clashes; advisory issued

Who was Savitha Shan? Indian descent student in Texas killed in mass shooting; shooter wore Iranian flag, 'Property of Allah' shirt

Is India preparing for another 'war' with Pakistan? Pak President Asif Ali Zardari makes big claims

US-Israel-Iran tensions: Iran vows to attack ships in Strait of Hormuz, threatens global oil supplies

US issues advisory for American citizens to leave 12 countries in Middle East, including UAE, Qatar amid Iran missile attack: ‘Depart Now’

US-Israel-Iran tensions: US Embassy in Riyadh struck by drones, confirms Saudi Arabia; video surfaces, watch

Dubai Airports start limited operations amid US-Israel-Iran war, know status of other airlines across Middle East

Apple launches iPhone 17e in India: Know design, specifications, colour options of most affordable iPhone in 17 series; Check prices in India, Dubai, US

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu married thrice, family name was ‘Mileikowsky’, came from Poland, know all about his roots

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Family: Meet Iran's late supreme leader's wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh and his six children

Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's family: Meet his wife and 6 children

In pictures How Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed

In pictures How Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed

Apple launches iPhone 17e in India: Know design, specifications, colour options of most affordable iPhone in 17 series; Check prices in India, Dubai, US

Apple has unveiled iPhone 17e in India, which is the most affordable iPhone in the 17 series. iPhone 17e sale is starting March 11 with pre-orders going live from March 4 (starting 7:45 PM). From price, performance to colour options, here's all you need to know about newly launched iPhone 17e.

Vanshika Tyagi | Mar 03, 2026, 08:30 AM IST

1.iPhone 17e prices

iPhone 17e prices
1

The iPhone 17e is the most affordable iPhone of the 17 series with a starting price of Rs 64,900 for a version with 8GBRAM and 256GB storage. A version with 512GB storage will set you back by Rs 84,900. The Apple iPhone 17e starts at AED 2,599 in Dubai, and the Apple iPhone 17e starts at $599 in the United States. 

2.iPhone 17e design and colour options

iPhone 17e design and colour options
2

iPhone 17e has glass and metal chassis with IP68 certification. It features ceramic Shield 2 front protection (3x more scratch resistant). The iPhone 17e also uses more durable glass and comes in three colours: Black, White, Soft Pink.

3.iPhone 17e display

iPhone 17e display
3

iPhone 17e has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, with 1.5K resolution, up to 800 nits brightness (1200 nits HDR). It has 60Hz refresh rate.

4.iPhone 17e performance

iPhone 17e performance
4

iPhone 17E features A19 chip with 4-core GPU, C1X cellular modem (2x faster than C1). It has 8GB RAM and 256GB-512GB storage. It also features the latest C1X 5G modem, and support for "MagSafe" charging.

5.iphone 17e camera

iphone 17e camera
5

Taking about the camera, it has single 48MP rear camera (f/1.6 lens, OIS, 2x telephoto mode), 12MP front camera (TrueDepth, Face ID) and 4K Dolby Vision with spatial Audio and nght Mode

Gold, silver prices today, March 3, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Chandra Grahan 2026: When and where to see Lunar Eclipse today in India? Check city-wise timings
Khamenei Killing Protests: 14 injured, including 6 security personnel, in Srinagar clashes; advisory issued
Who was Savitha Shan? Indian descent student in Texas killed in mass shooting; shooter wore Iranian flag, 'Property of Allah' shirt
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Family: Meet Iran's late supreme leader's wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh and his six children
In pictures How Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed
Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Dubai bungalow Jannat, designed by Gauri Khan, has Palm Jumeirah views, is worth Rs 100 crore
From Virat Kohli's 82 vs Pakistan to Sanju Samson's unbeaten 97 vs WI: Team India's epic T20 World Cup knocks
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
