Apple launches iPhone 17e in India: Know design, specifications, colour options of most affordable iPhone in 17 series; Check prices in India, Dubai, US

TECHNOLOGY
Vanshika Tyagi | Mar 03, 2026, 08:30 AM IST
1.iPhone 17e prices
The iPhone 17e is the most affordable iPhone of the 17 series with a starting price of Rs 64,900 for a version with 8GBRAM and 256GB storage. A version with 512GB storage will set you back by Rs 84,900. The Apple iPhone 17e starts at AED 2,599 in Dubai, and the Apple iPhone 17e starts at $599 in the United States.
2.iPhone 17e design and colour options
iPhone 17e has glass and metal chassis with IP68 certification. It features ceramic Shield 2 front protection (3x more scratch resistant). The iPhone 17e also uses more durable glass and comes in three colours: Black, White, Soft Pink.
3.iPhone 17e display
iPhone 17e has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, with 1.5K resolution, up to 800 nits brightness (1200 nits HDR). It has 60Hz refresh rate.
4.iPhone 17e performance
iPhone 17E features A19 chip with 4-core GPU, C1X cellular modem (2x faster than C1). It has 8GB RAM and 256GB-512GB storage. It also features the latest C1X 5G modem, and support for "MagSafe" charging.
5.iphone 17e camera
Taking about the camera, it has single 48MP rear camera (f/1.6 lens, OIS, 2x telephoto mode), 12MP front camera (TrueDepth, Face ID) and 4K Dolby Vision with spatial Audio and nght Mode