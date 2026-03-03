Apple launches iPhone 17e in India: Know design, specifications, colour options of most affordable iPhone in 17 series; Check prices in India, Dubai, US

1 . iPhone 17e prices

The iPhone 17e is the most affordable iPhone of the 17 series with a starting price of Rs 64,900 for a version with 8GBRAM and 256GB storage. A version with 512GB storage will set you back by Rs 84,900. The Apple iPhone 17e starts at AED 2,599 in Dubai, and the Apple iPhone 17e starts at $599 in the United States.