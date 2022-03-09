Apple Event 2022: What makes iPhones costlier than other smartphones? Explained in pics

The iPhone isn’t the most profitable product in history only due to it being positioned as a premium product.
Since its inception, Apple has positioned the iPhone as a premium, high-end device. Despite it restricting the Cupertino, California based company from gaining a major share in several countries with lower consumer spending capacity, this risky strategy has continued to pay off, bringing back high profit margins compared to other smartphone makers.
But there’s most to the iPhone cost factor than positioning. Afterall, the iPhone isn’t the most profitable product in history only due to its premium perception. Here we list reasons that make Apple’s devices costlier than other smartphones.
1. Completely designed by Apple, inside out
Unlike other major smartphone makers who design the hardware but use third-party software (mostly the Android OS by Google) with slight UI tweaks, Apple makes both. This gives with superior control over the user experience and also build quality. This focus on designing both the software and hardware and then creating the perfect sync means that more money is invested in R&D of an iPhone.
2. Industry-leading innovation
From the time of the first iPhone, Apple has brought several industry-first and revolutionary features to the market. From the multi-touch interface, GPS navigation and revolutionizing mobile web browsing to Siri personal assistant, FaceTime, iCloud and Touch ID fingerprint scanner, Apple iPhones over generations have given their users features that stand out.
3. Superior security and user privacy
The iPhone is also immensely popular due to its privacy features, be it protection from hacking, spying and data gathering by third-party apps. Apple also was the first to introduce measures to enable users to have more control over what data of theirs is shared with every app. The Apple app store also boasts much stronger security compared to counterparts, which is why iPhones tend to see less frauds compared to other smartphones.
4. Cutting-edge features
Finally, each Apple iPhone is made with many expensive objects to come to the user with high-end features like the unparalleled A-series processors, multitouch sensors, gyroscopes and accelerometers, making it a cost-intensive device.
