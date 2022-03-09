Apple Event 2022: What makes iPhones costlier than other smartphones? Explained in pics

The iPhone isn’t the most profitable product in history only due to it being positioned as a premium product.

Since its inception, Apple has positioned the iPhone as a premium, high-end device. Despite it restricting the Cupertino, California based company from gaining a major share in several countries with lower consumer spending capacity, this risky strategy has continued to pay off, bringing back high profit margins compared to other smartphone makers.

But there’s most to the iPhone cost factor than positioning. Afterall, the iPhone isn’t the most profitable product in history only due to its premium perception. Here we list reasons that make Apple’s devices costlier than other smartphones.