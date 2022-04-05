Apple AirPods costlier by upto 10% - Here's how you can buy them at old prices

Apple has increased the prices of AirPods 2nd gen, AirPods 3rd gen, AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max across website.
The fans of Apple are disheartened this evening as the tech giant has announced price hike on the entire AirPods series in India.
According to Macrumors, a website that shares news related to Apple, the company hasn’t yet unveiled the reason for the increase in prices.
Fans are disappointed to see that the firm’s website is now reflecting the new prices. All authorised stores across the country are also offering Apple’s AirPods at the new price now.
1. What are the new prices of Apple AirPods?
AirPods 2nd generation have witnessed a Rs 1200 hike following which they will be priced at Rs 14,100. The AirPods 3rd gen is now priced at Rs 20,500 as against the launch price of Rs 18,500. AirPods Pro are now available for Rs 26,300 after price has been increased by Rs 1400.
Also, AirPods Max are now priced at Rs 66,100 as against the launch price of Rs 59,990.
2. How to get the Apple AirPods at older prices?
If you want to buy Apple’s AirPods at older prices, you are at the right spot. While the company’s official website and all authorised retailers have announced price hike, e-commerce retailers Amazon India and Flipkart are still offering the products at the older price. If you want to buy the AirPods, its best to grab a pair from these websites before they change the prices too.
It is important to note that Apple hasn’t increased the price of any other product. Based on speculations, the firm has increased prices following extended lockdown in China.
