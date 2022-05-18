Android users BEWARE! Over 200 apps found extracting personal data of users

The Facestealer spyware was found to have invaded the Android app marketplace via over 200 apps pretending to be photo editing tools, games, etc.

A dangerous spyware called Facestealer is invading the Android offiicial store through hundreds of apps to steal massive amounts of user data. These apps pretending to be for a variety of uses, from fitness apps to photo editing tools and games. An advisory has been issued by analysts of leading cybersecurity firm Trend Micro about this latest malware.