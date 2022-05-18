Android users BEWARE! Over 200 apps found extracting personal data of users

The Facestealer spyware was found to have invaded the Android app marketplace via over 200 apps pretending to be photo editing tools, games, etc.
A dangerous spyware called Facestealer is invading the Android offiicial store through hundreds of apps to steal massive amounts of user data. These apps pretending to be for a variety of uses, from fitness apps to photo editing tools and games. An advisory has been issued by analysts of leading cybersecurity firm Trend Micro about this latest malware.
1. Similar to Joker malware
Facestealer, which was first noted in July 2021, is a malware similar to the dreaded Joker. “Similar to Joker, another piece of mobile malware, Facestealer changes its code frequently, thus spawning many variants. Since its discovery, the spyware has continuously beleaguered Google Play,” Cifer Fang, Ford Quin, and Zhengyu Dong, analysts at Trend Micro mentioned in a new report.
2. Facestealer threat in Android apps
The spyware is a cluster of fraudulent apps which infiltrate the app store and lure users into downloading them. It then steals sensitive personal credentials including Facebook login information and identification related data of the user. It spawns new variants to evade complete removal.
3. From VPN services to photo editing tools
As per the report, 42 of the 200 fraud Facestealer apps were for VPN services. 20 apps masquerading as camera apps while 13 were found to be photo editing tools.
Photo: Trend Micro
4. Action taken by Google
Trend Micro added that the malicious apps found by them had already been removed by Google from the Play Store.
