Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11

Amazon Prime members can take benefit of huge discounts on Apple iPhone 13 series, Apple iPhone 12 and Apple iPhone 11 in the Amazon Prime Sale 2022.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 23, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Amazon Prime Sale 2022 is live on the e-commerce platform’s official website. The sale started earlier today and will continue till July 24. All Amazon Prime members are getting deals, discounts and special offers on lots of products, including watches, jewellery, luggage, skincare, haircare and more. Amazon Prime members can take benefit of huge discounts on Apple iPhone 13 series, Apple iPhone 12 and AirPods.

Here are some of the best deals that Amazon Prime Sale 2022 is offering on Apple products

1. Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13
1/3

The Apple iPhone 13 (256GB variant is available at 14 per cent discount. The Apple iPhone 13 Mini is priced at just Rs 73,999 and the Apple iPhone 13 Pro is available on a 17 per cent discount on the e-commerce platform. The Apple iPhone 13 comes with an A15 Bionic chop and an advanced dual-camera system.

2. Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12
2/3

Apple iPhone 12 (64GB variant) is available for Rs 55,990 on Amazon Prime Sale 2022. Buyers can get an additional discount of Rs 12,950 by exchanging their old phone for the new one.

3. Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11
3/3

The best Apple deal on the Amazon Prime Sale 2022 is on iPhone 11. You can buy the iPhone 11 (64GB variant) for just Rs 39,999 including a bank discount worth Rs 2000. On Flipkart, the same model has been priced at Rs 42,999.

