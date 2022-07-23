Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11

Amazon Prime members can take benefit of huge discounts on Apple iPhone 13 series, Apple iPhone 12 and Apple iPhone 11 in the Amazon Prime Sale 2022.

Amazon Prime Sale 2022 is live on the e-commerce platform’s official website. The sale started earlier today and will continue till July 24. All Amazon Prime members are getting deals, discounts and special offers on lots of products, including watches, jewellery, luggage, skincare, haircare and more. Amazon Prime members can take benefit of huge discounts on Apple iPhone 13 series, Apple iPhone 12 and AirPods.

Here are some of the best deals that Amazon Prime Sale 2022 is offering on Apple products