Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Amazon sale: List of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phones with price
Amazon sale is live and offers best smartphones with snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is powered by a single Cortex-X2 powerhouse CPU core running at 3GHz, two large Cortex-A710 cores running at 2.5GHz, and four energy-efficient Cortex-A510 cores running at 1.8GHz.
1. Realme GT 2 Pro
The phone comes with 8 GB RAM or 128 GB ROM with a 17.02 cm (6.7 inches) Quad HD Display. It has a 50MP + 50MP + 2MP rear and 32MP front camera. Comes with a mammoth battery of 5000 mAh Lithium Ion battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform Processor.
Actual price Rs 57,999 and offer price Rs 43,000.
2. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G
Offers a 6.8 inches dilplay and a Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with 8 GB of RAM. A mammoth battery of 5000mAh. It is one of Samsungs newest smartphones.
Actual price Rs 85,999 and offer price Rs 62, 999.
3. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
The phones comes with a 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM with a 6.7 inches Display. It has a 48 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP camera. Comes with a mammoth battery of 5000 mAh Lithium Ion battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
Actual price is Rs 66, 999 and offer price is Rs 61, 999.
4. iQOO 9 Pro 5G
The phones comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Processor. It had a 50MP GN5 Gimbal Camera which is equipped with GN5's all-directional autofocus technology Dual Pixel Pro greatly improves the autofocus performance, Gimbal increases the exposure time to capture breathtaking Motion and Night picture, 50MP 150° Fisheye Wide Angle, 16MP Telephoto/Portrait Camera & much more. Supports 120W FlashCharge which can charge 50% battery in just 8 minutes and 100% battery in just 20 minutes.
Actual price is Rs74,990 and offer price is Rs 54,990.