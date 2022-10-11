Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best deals on smartphones in Extra Happiness Days

As a part of Amazon's Great Indian Festival in 2022, the "Extra Happiness Days" promotion has already begun. While Flipkart came out with its third sale within three weeks, Amazon is continuing with the Great Indian Festival sale. During this time, customers of Axis Bank, Citi Bank, and ICICI Bank may benefit from an instant discount of up to 10%. We've chosen some of the best smartphone deals currently offered on the e-commerce platform from manufacturers like iPhone, Samsung, Xiaomi, and more.