Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best deals on smartphones in Extra Happiness Days

These one-time deals are only valid during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.

As a part of Amazon's Great Indian Festival in 2022, the "Extra Happiness Days" promotion has already begun. While Flipkart came out with its third sale within three weeks, Amazon is continuing with the Great Indian Festival sale. During this time, customers of Axis Bank, Citi Bank, and ICICI Bank may benefit from an instant discount of up to 10%. We've chosen some of the best smartphone deals currently offered on the e-commerce platform from manufacturers like iPhone, Samsung, Xiaomi, and more. 
 
These handsets are available with exchange and no-cost EMI programmes, which will further reduce their price. It's important to note that these one-time deals are only valid during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. Here’s a list of smartphones that are providing top offers for you:

1. iPhone 12

The price of the 64GB/4GB iPhone 12 is Rs 47,999. However, the final cost is Rs 45,749 thanks to bank discounts and EMI offers. After bank discounts, the iPhone 12's 128GB/4G model costs Rs 51,240.

2. Samsung Galaxy S22

A 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz is featured on the Samsung Galaxy S22. It has an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option that is now discounted by 27% on Amazon. Up to Rs. 13,000 more can be deducted from the price through an exchange offer. Buy now at Rs. 62,999.

3. Realme Narzo 50

The smartphone's 4GB RAM+128GB Storage model is on sale during the Great Indian Festival for Rs 15,999. The smartphone receives a reduction of Rs 3250 after accounting for bank discounts, making its actual price of Rs 13,749 available.

4. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G

The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G has a 6.44-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G SoC. In addition to having three 64-megapixel back cameras, this smartphone also has a 16-megapixel front camera. You can get its 6GB RAM + 128GB model for 21% less during the sale.
Purchase now for Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 27,990)

5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Due to a 30% discount, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for Rs. 1,19,999 off-list. In addition to the 7.6-inch primary QXGA + Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display, this smartphone has a 6.2-inch HD+ (832x2,268-pixel) cover display.The model that is mentioned has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

