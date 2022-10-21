Amazon Great Indian Festival: Incredible discounts on Apple MacBook, iPad, Samsung QLED 4K TV

There is still time to take advantage of the Amazon Great Indian Festival discount. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is an annual tradition that is now highlighted by a countrywide shopping spree. This sale takes place on the Amazon website.
There is still time to take advantage of the Amazon Great Indian Festival discount. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is an annual tradition that is now highlighted by a countrywide shopping spree. This sale takes place on the Amazon website.
Amazon is now running sales on a variety of products, including iPads, MacBook Airs, premium TVs, the most recent Google Pixel, and more. If you are interested in saving money, you should check out these sales
1. Samsung Frame Series QLED 4K TV
The Samsung Frame Series QLED 4K TV is presently on sale on Amazon for Rs 85,990, a reduction of 41 percent off its original price.
2. Apple iPad 2021
The price of Apple's iPad 2021, which has a 10.2 inch screen and an A13 Bionic processor, has been drastically reduced. You can get the iPad 2021 from Amazon for only Rs 28,499, and Amazon will give you up to Rs12,000 in return for your old device. The front-facing camera is likewise 12 megapixels.
3. Apple iPhone 12
The Apple iPhone needs no introduction. This Apple device is available at a 14 per cent discount for Rs 47,499. It gets 64 GB of storage with 5G connectivity.
4. Apple MacBook Air
Although it may not have the most recent generation of chipsets, the powerful 2020 MacBook Air with 7-core M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage space will be available on Amazon for just Rs 89,990.
5. Google Pixel 6 5G
Amazon has the Google Pixel 6 5G available with a discount of 46 percent, bringing the price down to Rs 43,050. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.