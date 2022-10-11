Search icon
Check top deals on robot vacuum cleaners by Amazon this Diwali

See here some amazing offers this Diwali on robot vacuum cleaners.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 11, 2022, 11:49 PM IST

For the first time, Amazon is offering a second major sales event on October 11 and 12. You need to be a Prime member to participate in Amazon's 'Prime Early Access Sale', but you can also try out a Prime membership for 30 days if you want to take advantage of the deals.

With Diwali approaching and people investing more in cleaning their homes, this sale brings a befitting opportunity for Azamon prime users to grab the best deals on robot vaccum cleaners. 

Here is a list of best deals on Amazon for robot vaccum cleaners: 

1. Samsung Jet Bot Robot Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Samsung Jet Bot Robot Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
1/5

Originally priced at $599, Amazon is offering 30 percent off on Samsung Jet Bot Robot Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. Now available at $399 for Prime members. (Photo: Amazon)

 

2. Greenworks 24V Brushless Cordless Stick Vacuum

Greenworks 24V Brushless Cordless Stick Vacuum
2/5

Save 20 percent on a Greenworks 24V Brushless Cordless Stick Vacuum with it now being available at $208, originally priced at $260. (Photo: Greenworks)

 

3. LG A9 CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

LG A9 CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
3/5

You can buy the LG A9 CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner on sale from Amazon for around $450 (originally around $700). (Photo: LG)

 

4. Roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop

Roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop
4/5

Roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop is available at around $200, originally around $360. (Photo: Roborock)

 

5. Roomba i4+

Roomba i4+
5/5

Amazon is offering 38 percent on Roomba i4+. It is currently available at around $400, originally around $650. (Photo: Roomba)

 

