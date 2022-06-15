Affordable smartphones from OnePlus, Xiaomi and others with ‘most powerful’ Snapdragon chipset

We have compiled a list of five most affordable smartphones that are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.
Since the beginning of 2022, the Indian smartphone market has seen several launches across various segments. Realme, Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, Xioami and others launched their flagship smartphones and one common factor among these performance oriented smartphones is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The smartphones powered by the flagship Qualcomm chipset can range from Rs 49,999 to Rs 1,34,999. To help you out, we have compiled a list of five most affordable smartphones that are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.
1. Realme GT 2 Pro: Available at Rs 49,999
The Realme GT 2 Pro features a 6.7-inch Quad HD display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Snapdragon chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It features a 50MP + 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup and a 32MP camera at the front. The device runs of realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.
2. Motorola Edge 30 Pro: Available at Rs 49,999
Motorola Edge 30 Pro smartphone offers a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The device gets 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also features a 50MP + 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup. The device gets a 60MP selfie shooter at the front. The smartphone runs on Android 12 out of the box and is backed by a 4,800 mAh battery.
3. Xiaomi 12 Pro: Available at Rs 62,999
The flagship Xiaomi smartphone in India features 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED dislay with support for 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision. It gets 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It comes with a triple camera setup that consists of 50MP Sony IMX707 primary camera. At the front, it sports a 32MP selfie shooter. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast charging.
4. iQoo 9 Pro 5G: Available at Rs 64,990
iQoo 9 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC in the device is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. At the rear, it gets a triple camera setup with 50MP f/1.75 GN5 Gimbal wide angle main lens. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone gets a 16MP camera. The device is backed by a 4,700 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.
5. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Available at Rs 66,999
The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone gets 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It sports a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 48MP primary sensor with OIS enabled Sony IMX 789 lens. At the front, it gets a 32MP camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and it runs on Android 12-based Oxygen OS out of the box.