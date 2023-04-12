5 things to keep in mind before buying a new AC this summer

To help you with your purchase, we have listed 5 things that you should keep in mind before buying a new air conditioner.
Summers are here and the scorching heat will soon be knocking on your doors. If you are planning to buy a new AC this summer, this may be the right time as IMD has predicted a sudden surge in temperature in several parts of the country in the coming weeks. Over the years, air conditioners have become a necessity, especially if you live in the northern part of India. Currently ACs are available with a good deal on both online and offline retail stores. To help you with your purchase, we have listed 5 things that you should keep in mind before buying a new air conditioner.
1. Decide what kind of AC you will need: Split or window
Window ACs are comparatively cheaper and easy to maintain. So if you have a window or shaft next to your room’s wall, you can go for a window AC. On the other hand, split ACs are expensive but offer tons of features and don't require much space inside the room, however installing the outdoor unit can be a hefty job.
2. Look for energy efficiency rating, stars
ACs with less energy efficiency rating or less stars may be comparatively cheaper but in a longer run, it will be an expensive proposition. So it is always recommended to buy an AC with at least 3 star rating so you do not have to worry about the electricity bills. An AC with 4 or 5 star energy rating is even a better choice.
3. Get an AC with copper coils
Over the years, the AC manufacturers have shifted to copper coils and if you are planning to buy a new one for your home, you should also get a one with copper coils. ACs with copper coils offer better cooling as compared to ACs with aluminium coils. ACs with copper coils are also durable and easy to maintain.
4. Finalise AC capacity based on room size
The capacity of AC is directly proportional to the size of the room. A 1-ton or 1.5-ton AC will be sufficient for a room as big as 140-150 sq ft. If you are buying an AC for a bigger room, go with a bigger capacity.
5. Check if you need smart features
Most companies are now offering smart features with their high-end ACs that allow users to control the device with smartphone and voice assistants. These extra features come with extra price so only opt for these models if you really need to use them.