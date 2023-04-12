5 things to keep in mind before buying a new AC this summer

Summers are here and the scorching heat will soon be knocking on your doors. If you are planning to buy a new AC this summer, this may be the right time as IMD has predicted a sudden surge in temperature in several parts of the country in the coming weeks. Over the years, air conditioners have become a necessity, especially if you live in the northern part of India. Currently ACs are available with a good deal on both online and offline retail stores. To help you with your purchase, we have listed 5 things that you should keep in mind before buying a new air conditioner.