5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Wearable technology has undergone significant changes in recent times, resulting in many new features and capabilities for consumers to explore by 2023. Here are some of the top trends that are likely to emerge:
Smartwatches are versatile devices that offer more than just fitness-tracking capabilities. They are designed to monitor your physical activities, keep records of your workouts, and provide health insights for better recovery. Moreover, the latest smartwatches can be connected to your smartphone, allowing you to receive notifications and even answer phone calls directly from your wrist. They also come equipped with various useful apps, including meditation apps, timers, and weather forecasts, making them a valuable accessory for everyday use. Overall, smartwatches are excellent gadgets that can enhance your lifestyle in many ways.
2023 Trends
1. Bigger and brighter screen: AMOLED on entry price point
AMOLED screens, or Active Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode screens, are renowned for their vibrant colour reproduction, high contrast ratios, and deep blacks. These features result in a more vivid and engaging viewing experience than traditional LCD screens, making them an excellent fit for smartwatches.
One of the primary benefits of AMOLED screens in smartwatches is their superior image quality, which is especially crucial for smaller displays. This means that users can easily read messages, notifications, and other information on the watch's face without straining their eyes. Moreover, AMOLED screens are incredibly thin and lightweight, making them ideal for use in small, portable devices like smartwatches. Earlier such features were available only in pricier models but in 2023, even the budget-friendly smartwatches will come with AMOLED display.
2. GPS on entry-level price point
In recent years, smartwatches have gained popularity as a convenient way to monitor fitness and stay connected while on the move. One feature that is particularly valuable for active individuals is GPS tracking. In the past, however, smartwatches with GPS capabilities were typically only available at higher price points. Fortunately, with
advances in technology and production processes, GPS-enabled smartwatches are now more affordable and accessible to consumers.
3. Watches with independent physical SIM
Smartwatches that offer cellular support have become increasingly popular in recent years, with a range of top-quality options now available to choose from.
While not every smartwatch comes equipped with 4G/LTE connectivity that enables you to untether from your smartphone, major devices such as the Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and Google Pixel Watch all offer versions that come with this capability.
Although users may have to pay a little extra per month for cellular support, many find that it's a worthwhile investment. Being able to use your smartwatch to make calls, send texts, and stream music without needing your smartphone nearby can be a game-changer for some people.
4. Real-time and remote health monitoring
Smartwatches now offer advanced health monitoring capabilities, including real-time and remote monitoring. Wearers can track vital signs like heart rate and blood pressure, detecting potential issues before they become serious.
On the other hand, remote monitoring allows healthcare professionals to monitor patients with chronic conditions, receiving alerts for concerning changes in vital signs. This not only saves time and money but can also lead to better health outcomes for patients. Basically, smartwatches with integrated apps are offering real-time and remote health monitoring capabilities that are opening up new possibilities for healthcare, making it easier than ever to monitor and manage health conditions.
5. Fashion and premium lifestyle ID
Smartwatches have evolved beyond just practicality, now combining both functionality and fashion. With a variety of designs and customisation options, there is a smartwatch to suit every individual's style preference. From classic to modern, smartwatches have become a staple accessory for everyday wear.