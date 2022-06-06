5 apps that can help you save energy and money

Here's a list of power-saving software or apps and how to use them.
More energy consumption leads to climate change which can impact all aspects of lives in the biosphere, therfore, adopting a smarter option is the need of the hour. There are numerous applications available to help you save energy and environment. Here's a list of power-saving software or apps and how to use them.
1. Energy Cost Calculator
This application evaluates the cost of energy in kilowatt hours as well as the cost of carbon emissions. It may compute expected power usage charges for electric equipment and appliances on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis, enabling you to analyze and save money on your bills.
Picture credit: Google Playstore
2. Wiser
The Wiser Energy Management System combines infographics to make energy consumption more visible and understandable. Consumers can learn where they can reduce their energy consumption to save as much as possible.
Picture credit: Google Playstore
3. Kill-Ur-Watts
This app displays your power consumed over time using data from energy providers. This tool supports you in evaluating your energy bills, provides advice for minimising your carbon footprint, and provides context by comparing you to other homes.
Picture credit: Official website
4. Eco-Bulbz
It's a calculator that shows you how much money you can save by switching from ordinary incandescent bulbs to energy-saving bulbs like CFLs or LEDs. This programme lets you pick the quantity and size of bulbs to be replaced, and then calculates the cost savings for four hours of use every day over a year.
Picture credit: Zee Media Bureau
READ | Apple's first mixed reality headset expected to release alongside iOS 16 in 2023
5. Octopus Energy Watchdog
The app supports both unrestricted and time-based evaluations. It can be used to discover problems with partially damaged equipment, calculate the cost variance between showering and bathing, and collect cost data for high-power appliances like refrigerators, heaters, and geysers, as well as evaluate their power intake.
Picture credit: Appstore