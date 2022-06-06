5 apps that can help you save energy and money

4/5

It's a calculator that shows you how much money you can save by switching from ordinary incandescent bulbs to energy-saving bulbs like CFLs or LEDs. This programme lets you pick the quantity and size of bulbs to be replaced, and then calculates the cost savings for four hours of use every day over a year.

Picture credit: Zee Media Bureau

READ | Apple's first mixed reality headset expected to release alongside iOS 16 in 2023