In Pics: Check out these 4 great smartphone options under Rs 20,000

Smartphones have become practically essential in our daily lives. A good smartphone can assist you with many errands throughout the day. Everything is available with a single touch on your phone, from research for a work report to purchasing plane tickets for an enjoyable family vacation. However, to make your daily work easier, you need a smartphone that not only has the best features but is also reasonably priced. Here are few smartphones under Rs 20,000 that you can consider.
1. POCO X4 5G
The POCO X4 5G is the best phone in this price range. With a 6.67-inch FHD+AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, the rapid speed of the Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 500mAh battery that works with a 67W charger inside the box, and a 64MP led triple camera configuration, it is simply the best option.
Photo: Zee Media Bureau
2. Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, priced at Rs 18,999, is powered by the Helio G96 chipset, making it one of the top sub-20000 alternatives for playing high graphics games like Call of Duty, BGMI, and others. A 6.67-inch Full HD+AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a triple-rear camera configuration are also included.
Photo: Zee Media Bureau
3. iQOO Z6 5G
The iQOO Z6 5G is a terrific choice for individuals searching for a high-performance smartphone on a tight budget. Along with outstanding gaming performance, the iQOO Z6 5G provides an Android 12 experience, good overall performance, a good battery backup, and cameras. This one costs Rs 14,999 and is powered by a Snapdragon 696 chipset. At the back, there are three cameras: 50MP, 2MP, and 2MP.
Photo: Zee Media Bureau
4. Realme 9 Pro
Realme 9 Pro's unique design, combined with the strength of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, makes it a serious competitor for rival companies. It costs Rs 18,999 and comes with a 6.67-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 500mAH battery with the standard 33W charger, and a 64MP night vision camera with an 8MP wide angle and a 2MP macro lens.
