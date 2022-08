The integrated screen in the rear armrest can be used to control virtually every aspect of the interior, including the lighting, seat adjustments, massage features, climate controls, and even the airflow rate.

It's amazing how maintaining everything never feels like rocket science given how much you can experiment with inside. For instance, the AC controls combine the blower speed, temperature control, and seat ventilation into a single dial for each climate control zone. Shuffle through the settings with a simple push or pull.