OnePlus 10T launch LIVE updates: Price, sale, specifications, camera and more

OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone will be launched in India today. The OnePlus 10T is the second flagship of 2022 from the company after the OnePlus 10 Pro that was launched back in January. The OnePlus 10T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset which is Qualcomm's latest and most powerful mobile platform. The OnePlus 10T is the first smartphone from OnePlus to be that carries the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, making it the most powerful OnePlus’ device ever. The new chipset in the OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 which is expected to serve a smooth performance to the majority of users. Apart from this OnePlus has also revealed other details about the new OnePlus 10T in a series of blogs. The launch event of OnePlus 10T will take place in New York and the livestream of the event will be shared on YouTube for viewers across the globe. You can also catch all the action from the OnePlus 10T 5G India launch here as we provide you every detail about the new smartphone.
When it comes to design, the OnePlus 10T looks quite similar to its sibling the OnePlus 10 Pro with a large square camera island at the rear. The camera sensors at the rear of the OnePlus 10T are even placed in a similar manner as OnePlus 10 Pro. The things that OnePlus 10T misses out on in terms of design is the brand's iconic slider and Hasselblad branding at the rear. As revealed by OnePlus' design chief Hope Liu, in an interview to The Verge, the OnePlus 10T will not sport the alert slider as it was too big to fit on the phone. Liu revealed that removing the alert slider from the OnePlus 10T was necessary to make enough space for the internal components. To know more about the OnePlus 10T, you can follow our live blog.
As per the company, the OnePlus 10T is equipped with super-fast charging that requires the device to have two charging pumps. For context, previous OnePlus devices, such as the OnePlus 10 Pro, have been equipped with a single charging pump.
Talking about the design, the OnePlus 10T looks quite similar to its sibling the OnePlus 10 Pro with a large square camera island at the rear. The camera sensors at the rear of the OnePlus 10T are even placed in a similar manner as OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 10T is also the first premium smartphone from the company to miss out on the brand's iconic alert slider. As revealed by OnePlus' design chief Hope Liu, in an interview to The Verge, the OnePlus 10T will not sport the alert slider as it was too big to fit on the phone. Liu revealed that removing the alert slider from the OnePlus 10T was necessary to make enough space for the internal components. Apart from this, the executive has also revealed that the smartphone doesn’t have Hasselblad branding. “Wanted to offer an ultimate performance flagship smartphone at the device’s chosen price point,” said Liu.
OnePlus 10T will be offered in two colour options - Moonstone Black and Jade Green.
The company has also revealed that the VC cooling system in OnePlus 10T offers twice the dissipation ability of traditional smartphone vapor chambers.
All OnePlus 10T 5G models come with a 160W SUPERVOOC power adapter and a USB-C cable. The charging brick not only charges OnePlus 10T 5G, but thanks to the PD charging protocol, users can also quickly charge laptops, tablets, and mobile gaming consoles.
The OnePlus 10T 5G supports 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition – our fastest wired charging ever – that’ll take its large 4,800 mAh battery from 1-100% in just 19 minutes. Moreover, it’ll give a day’s worth of power in a mere 10 minutes.
The OnePlus 10T will be the second launch from OnePlus in India this week after the OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS earbuds that are the most affordable OnePlus earbuds in the country.
OnePlus 10T 5G is the first phone from the house of OnePlus to feature the all-new Qualcomm chipset which offers powerful performance, better battery efficiency, and multitasking abilities on the go. The OnePlus 10T 5G also features the largest and the most advanced cooling system which offers twice the dissipation ability of traditional smartphone vapor chambers. Additionally, the HyperBoost Gaming Engine brings three features designed to make gaming smoother and more responsive - General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer, LSTouch and AI System Booster.
OnePlus 10T, OnePlus’ most powerful smartphone till date, will make its global debut today and India is in the list of first countries that will get the new smartphone.