OnePlus 10T launch LIVE updates: Price, sale, specifications, camera and more

OnePlus 10T India launch

OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone will be launched in India today. The OnePlus 10T is the second flagship of 2022 from the company after the OnePlus 10 Pro that was launched back in January. The OnePlus 10T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset which is Qualcomm's latest and most powerful mobile platform. The OnePlus 10T is the first smartphone from OnePlus to be that carries the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, making it the most powerful OnePlus’ device ever. The new chipset in the OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 which is expected to serve a smooth performance to the majority of users. Apart from this OnePlus has also revealed other details about the new OnePlus 10T in a series of blogs. The launch event of OnePlus 10T will take place in New York and the livestream of the event will be shared on YouTube for viewers across the globe. You can also catch all the action from the OnePlus 10T 5G India launch here as we provide you every detail about the new smartphone.

When it comes to design, the OnePlus 10T looks quite similar to its sibling the OnePlus 10 Pro with a large square camera island at the rear. The camera sensors at the rear of the OnePlus 10T are even placed in a similar manner as OnePlus 10 Pro. The things that OnePlus 10T misses out on in terms of design is the brand's iconic slider and Hasselblad branding at the rear. As revealed by OnePlus' design chief Hope Liu, in an interview to The Verge, the OnePlus 10T will not sport the alert slider as it was too big to fit on the phone. Liu revealed that removing the alert slider from the OnePlus 10T was necessary to make enough space for the internal components. To know more about the OnePlus 10T, you can follow our live blog.