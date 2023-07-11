Nothing Phone (2) India launch LIVE updates: Price, design, sale and Flipkart offer

Nothing Phone (2) is the new premium smartphone from Carl Pei led UK-based tech startup. The smartphone is successor to the Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (2) is launching in India today (July 11) almost a year after the debut of Nothing Phone (1). Nothing Phone (1) was an instant hit and was one of the most talked about smartphones of 2022. It went on to become the best-seller phone in its segment. Following the similar path, the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to reach new milestones after its pre-order passes on Flipkart were sold out within a couple of days. Carl Pei led UK-based tech giant has almost revealed all the details of the Nothing Phone (2) ahead of the launch event. It features the similar transparent aesthetics as seen on other Nothing devices including the Phone (1) and Ear (1). The unique selling proposition of the Nothing Phone (2) is the Glyph Interface that is new and old at the same time. With the Nothing Phone (2), the company has decided to go with a similar outline of LEDs but this time the Glyph Interface will be broken in different sections. The Nothing Phone (2) will be available in two colour options that get a slight grey touch which adds to the premium appeal of the smartphone. The Nothing Phone (2) launch event in India will begin at 8:30 pm and it will be livestreamed on YouTube for viewers across the country.

The Phone (2) features a dual-rear camera setup with a pretty huge bump for the primary camera. For the Nothing Phone (2), the company has partnered with a famous group of DJs called Swedish House Mafia and the phone will get a special ringtone and Glyph Interface designed by them. The Nothing Phone (2)’s Glyph Interface looks quite similar to the Nothing Phone (1) but with slight changes.

Nothing has revealed that Phone (2) will feature a 6.7-inch display which means that the screen will be 0.15-inch bigger than Nothing Phone (1)’s display. Carl Pei has confirmed that Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood. The chipset is expected to be paired with better 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.