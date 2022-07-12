Nothing Phone (1) launch LIVE updates: Price, specs, features, availability and more

Nothing Phone (1) is launching in India today. Nothing is finally launching the much awaited Nothing Phone (1) after a series of cryptic tweets and teaser. The first smartphone from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei led UK-based firm, Nothing, is the one of the most anticipated products of this year. Nothing revealed that it is venturing into the smartphone vertical a few months ago and since then, tech enthusiasts have been waiting for its first phone. Until now, the only product in the company’s portfolio is the Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds that were launched last year. To help fans experience what it will be like using the Nothing Phone (1), the company rolled out the Nothing launcher for Android smartphones that features a similar UI as the upcoming device. The launch event of Nothing Phone (1) will begin at 8:30pm IST in London and it will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe. You can follow the Nothing Phone (1) India launch live update here as well.
Although the company has not completely revealed the device, almost all the information about the Nothing Phone (1) is available online. As confirmed by Carl Pei in an interview, the Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset under the hood. The device also features a unique rear panel that uses 900 LEDs to make a pattern that is called Glyph Interface.
The brand has already confirmed that the device will run on Android based Nothing OS which you can experience now via the Nothing Launcher that is available on Google Play Store for certain smartphone models. The company has also confirmed that the new smartphone will be sold in India via Flipkart and it is expanding its customer support in the region to over 270 authorised service centres in more than 250 cities as well as year-round support via the Nothing India channels.
Nothing Phone (1) will be available in both white and black colours.
The company claims that the Nothing Phone (1) can last for a day on a single charge.
The smartphone is rumoured to be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.
Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
The Nothing Phone (1) can capture 4K videos as well.
Nothing Phone (1) also features a NFT widget on the homescreen.
Nothing is working on functionalities that will make Phone (1) a suitable product. The company is testing these new features with Tesla.
Nothing Phone (1) runs Nothing OS based on Android 12.
The Nothing Phone (1) gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on front and rear. It also gets an aluminum frame.
The company is building more features around the Glyph Interface on the Nothing Phone (1).
All the Glyphs on the Nothing Phone (1) are near the function areas.
Carl Pei is talking about the Glyph Interface on the Nothing Phone (1).
Nothing has finally taken the wraps off the new Nothing Phone (1).
You can watch the Nothing Phone (1) launch event here.
Users will be able to customise the functionality of the Glyph Interface through a dedicated app. The smartphone even has a small red LED that blinks while you are recording a video.
The Glyph Interface on the Nothing Phone (1) can be used as a notification LED, charging indicator and for several other functions. The lights also flicker based on the ringtone that you are using.
Just 15 more minutes. The Nothing Phone (1) launch event will begin shortly.
The Nothing Phone (1) is undoubtedly one of the most talked about smartphones of 2022 since the company announced that they are venturing into the smartphone business.
Nothing was founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei in 2020 and the company launched its first product, Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds in 2021.
in the Rs 30,000 segment, the Nothing Phone (1) will stack against the likes of newly launched Poco F4 5G and OnePlus Nord 2T.
The launch event of Nothing Phone (1) is about to begin.
Just 40 more minutes and Nothing will take the wraps off Nothing Phone (1) smartphone.
The 8GB variant of Nothing Phone (1) is said to ve priced at $397 (around Rs 31,000), the 8GB + 256GB variant of Nothing Phone (1) is expected to be priced at $419 (around Rs 32,000) and the 12GB variant is said to retail at $456 (around Rs 36,000) respectively. If the report is believed to be true then Nothing Phone (1) variants will be available for Rs 29,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 34,000 respectively after instant discount.
The launch event of Nothing Phone (1) will begin shortly.
According to report shared by Rootmygalaxy, the Nothing will be offer the upcoming Phone (1) in three RAM and storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB.
Flipkart has confirmed that Nothing Phone (1) buyers will be eligible for a Rs 2000 instant discount. It is worth noting that the offer is only limited to customers who are paying for the Nothing Phone (1) via HDFC Bank credit or debit card. The customers can also avail the discount on HDFC bank EMI transactions.
Android smartphone users can experience the user interface of Nothing Phone (1) by installing the Nothing launcher.
Thousands of viewers are already waiting on the livestream link of the Nothing Phone (1) launch event.
Nothing Phone (1) TPU case and screen gaurd are already listed on Flipkart ahead of launch.
Nothing Phone (1) will be sold via Flipkart and the company is expanding its customer support in the region to over 270 authorised service centres in more than 250 cities as well as year-round support via the Nothing India channels.
Reports suggest that the first smartphone from Nothing may be backed by a 4,500mAh battery. In the Indian market, the smartphone is expected to be priced in the Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 range.
The Nothing Phone (1) features similar design language as the Nothing ear (1).
It is expected that the company will follow the Nothing ear (1) startegy with the Nothing Phone (1) by launching a black colour edition of the device a few months after the debut.
As per the reports, the smartphone will be available offline via Reliance Digital retail stores.
The company has not yet revaled when the shipping for Nothing Phone (1) will begin but reports suggest that the users may start to recieve the smartphone almost 10 days after the launch event.
The Nothing Phone (1) main camera uses the flagship 50 MP Sony IMX766. That means extraordinary detail in any light with the ƒ/1.88 aperture and 1/1.56” sensor size.
The device boasts a huge display with a punchole selfie camera. It gets flat edges with the power button on the right-hand side and volume rocker on the opposite side. As per the company, the smartphone has been made of consciously chosen materials.
Apart from this, the video shows that Nothing Phone (1) sports a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup. The speaker grille, USB-C port and SIM card tray can be seen at the bottom end of the device.
As per the video, the Nothing Phone (1) features a unique rear panel that uses 900 LEDs to make a pattern that is called Glyph Interface. The Glyph Interface can be used as a notification LED, charging indicator and for several other functions. The lights also flicker based on the ringtone that you are using. Users will be able to customise the functionality of the Glyph Interface through a dedicated app. The smartphone even has a small red LED that blinks while you are recording a video.
This is how the Nothing Phone (1) looks like in flesh.
The Nothing Phone (1) will be the second product from a UK-based startup after the Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds that were launched last year. The company has teased a few features of the smartphone ahead of the launch and YouTuber Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, has revealed the Nothing Phone (1) in flesh in his video.
As per the report by Input Mag, Pei revealed that they picked the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset for Nothing Phone (1) due to performance, power consumption, and cost. Pei believes “phones have reached a point of good enough performance for general tasks and more powerful chips have diminishing returns.”
The chipset backs the speculation that Nothing Phone (1) will be a mid-range smartphone. For those who are unaware, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset is quite similar to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset with an eight-core CPU that is made up four performance (ARM Cortex-A78) and four efficiency cores (ARM Cortex-A55), Adreno 642L GPU, and an X53 5G modem.
Recently Nothing shared a few images clicked from the Nothing Phone (1). The company also revealed the camera specifications of the new smartphone.
Ahead of the launch the company has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset under the hood. Nothing revealed about the chipset in Nothing Phone (1) during an exclusive interview to Input Mag.
The smartphone will be launched at the Return to Instinct event that will begin at 8:30pm IST. The event will take place in London and it will be live streamed on the company's official website for viewers across the world.
Phone (1) has 2 exceptional cameras.— Nothing (@nothing) July 8, 2022
But it’s better to show you what it can do. So we gave Phone (1) to the team here.
See the results for yourself here: https://t.co/wxgEVyxeYG pic.twitter.com/jBEF5uwEa5
Nothing Series #3. We take a deeper look at Phone (1). See what it takes to build it from the inside out. And to get it ready for the launch. https://t.co/VxTHXn1XtJ pic.twitter.com/CA3fdZBovR— Nothing (@nothing) July 6, 2022
Phone (1) is a reminder of everything you love about @android.— Nothing (@nothing) July 11, 2022
Get ready to experience it tomorrow at the #nothingevent.
12 July, 16:00 BST.
Watch online at https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7
Ahead of the launch, Nothing India vice president and general manager Manu Sharma has confirmed to PTI that the Nothing Phone (1) will be manufactured in India. The first smartphone from Google-backed firm will be manufactured in Tamil Nadu. “"We are thrilled to announce that every phone (1) sold in India will be manufactured locally," Sharma told PTI.
The Nothing Phone (1) will be made in India.