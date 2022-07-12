Nothing Phone (1) launch LIVE updates: Price, specs, features, availability and more

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) is launching in India today. Nothing is finally launching the much awaited Nothing Phone (1) after a series of cryptic tweets and teaser. The first smartphone from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei led UK-based firm, Nothing, is the one of the most anticipated products of this year. Nothing revealed that it is venturing into the smartphone vertical a few months ago and since then, tech enthusiasts have been waiting for its first phone. Until now, the only product in the company’s portfolio is the Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds that were launched last year. To help fans experience what it will be like using the Nothing Phone (1), the company rolled out the Nothing launcher for Android smartphones that features a similar UI as the upcoming device. The launch event of Nothing Phone (1) will begin at 8:30pm IST in London and it will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe. You can follow the Nothing Phone (1) India launch live update here as well.

Although the company has not completely revealed the device, almost all the information about the Nothing Phone (1) is available online. As confirmed by Carl Pei in an interview, the Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset under the hood. The device also features a unique rear panel that uses 900 LEDs to make a pattern that is called Glyph Interface.

The brand has already confirmed that the device will run on Android based Nothing OS which you can experience now via the Nothing Launcher that is available on Google Play Store for certain smartphone models. The company has also confirmed that the new smartphone will be sold in India via Flipkart and it is expanding its customer support in the region to over 270 authorised service centres in more than 250 cities as well as year-round support via the Nothing India channels.