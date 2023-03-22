Headlines

Technology

Nothing Ear (2) India launch LIVE updates: Price, offers, design, features and more

Nothing Ear (2) features almost similar design as the Nothing Ear (1) with transparent case and black earbuds. The major difference in the new earbuds is believed to be in terms of battery life, features and sound quality.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 08:42 PM IST

UK-based tech firm Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei is launching the brand's third TWS earbuds, the Nothing Ear (2), in India and globally today (March 22). For the launch of Nothing Ear (1) successor, the company has partnered with known YouTuber Marques Brownlee, who is popularly known as MKBHD. Nothing usually reveals a lot about its upcoming product ahead of the launch but that is not the case with Nothing Ear (2). Nothing has kept the Ear (2) well under wraps on its own social media, however tipsters as usual have already leaked how the earbuds look and how much they are going to cost. The Nothing Ear (2) earbuds are highly anticipated and ride on the success of the Nothing Phone (1) that is claimed to be the ‘best-selling’ smartphone in its segment. The Nothing Ear (2) launch event begins at 8:30pm IST and it will be livestreamed on YouTube for viewers across the globe. Just like other Nothing products, the Ear (2) will likely go on sale in India via Flipkart. To catch all the live action from the Nothing Ear (2) launch event, you can follow this live blog.

When it comes to design, the Nothing Ear (2) features almost similar design as the Nothing Ear (1) with transparent case and black earbuds. The major difference in the new earbuds is believed to be in terms of battery life, features and sound quality. The company claims that the Nothing ear (2) will offer 'Better sound' and ‘Better clarity’. If reports are to be believed, the new-gen earbuds from Nothing will offer personalised active noise cancellation (ANC) that will allow users to adjust the level of noise cancellation as per their comfort.

In terms of pricing, the Nothing Ear (2) launch price is believed to be a bit on the premium side and higher than Ear (1). If reports from tipsters are to be believed, Nothing will initially offer a discount on Ear (2) before increasing the price of the earbuds. The rest will be confirmed during the keynote by Carl Pei at the launch event and for that you can follow the live action here.

LIVE BLOG

  • 22 Mar 2023, 08:40 PM

    Although, the Nothing Ear (2) case is similar to the Nothing Ear (1) but with a smaller and lighter case that offers better battery life. 

  • 22 Mar 2023, 08:36 PM

    Carl Pei is imitating the popular YouTubers to launch the Nothing Ear (2). Nothing is doing this as show of respect to the reviewers who helped the company to build a strong community in a really less time.

  • 22 Mar 2023, 08:27 PM

    Nothing Ear (2) launch event is underway.

  • 22 Mar 2023, 08:18 PM

    You can watch the Nothing Ear (2) launch live here.

  • 22 Mar 2023, 08:11 PM

    Just like the Nothing Ear (1), the Ear (2) will be offered in white colour at first and the company may launch a black edition later in the year.

  • 22 Mar 2023, 08:02 PM
  • 22 Mar 2023, 07:57 PM

    Nothing Ear (2) is the first product from the Carl Pei led UK-based tech company. For those who are unware, Nothing's first product was Ear (2)'s predecessor, the Nothing Ear (1).

  • 22 Mar 2023, 07:54 PM

    Nothing Ear (2) launch event will begin in another 40 minutes and thousands of viwers are already waiting for the livestream to begin. Nothing has manged to create a strong community in a very short time.

