Nothing Ear (2) India launch LIVE updates: Price, offers, design, features and more

UK-based tech firm Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei is launching the brand's third TWS earbuds, the Nothing Ear (2), in India and globally today (March 22). For the launch of Nothing Ear (1) successor, the company has partnered with known YouTuber Marques Brownlee, who is popularly known as MKBHD. Nothing usually reveals a lot about its upcoming product ahead of the launch but that is not the case with Nothing Ear (2). Nothing has kept the Ear (2) well under wraps on its own social media, however tipsters as usual have already leaked how the earbuds look and how much they are going to cost. The Nothing Ear (2) earbuds are highly anticipated and ride on the success of the Nothing Phone (1) that is claimed to be the ‘best-selling’ smartphone in its segment. The Nothing Ear (2) launch event begins at 8:30pm IST and it will be livestreamed on YouTube for viewers across the globe. Just like other Nothing products, the Ear (2) will likely go on sale in India via Flipkart. To catch all the live action from the Nothing Ear (2) launch event, you can follow this live blog.

When it comes to design, the Nothing Ear (2) features almost similar design as the Nothing Ear (1) with transparent case and black earbuds. The major difference in the new earbuds is believed to be in terms of battery life, features and sound quality. The company claims that the Nothing ear (2) will offer 'Better sound' and ‘Better clarity’. If reports are to be believed, the new-gen earbuds from Nothing will offer personalised active noise cancellation (ANC) that will allow users to adjust the level of noise cancellation as per their comfort.

In terms of pricing, the Nothing Ear (2) launch price is believed to be a bit on the premium side and higher than Ear (1). If reports from tipsters are to be believed, Nothing will initially offer a discount on Ear (2) before increasing the price of the earbuds. The rest will be confirmed during the keynote by Carl Pei at the launch event and for that you can follow the live action here.