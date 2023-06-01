Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Samsung introduces Made-In-India OLED TV series; price starts at Rs 1,69,990

Samsung’s new OLED TVs are powered by a Neural Quantum Processor, which provides 4K upscaling.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 07:28 PM IST

Samsung introduces Made-In-India OLED TV series; price starts at Rs 1,69,990
The tech giant has added an ergonomic SolarCell Remote to the segment.

Samsung has launched a Made-in-India OLED TV series in the country. This range of OLED TVs is powered by a Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling. The content upscaling is done through AI-based algorithms and HDR OLED+ tech. The cutting-edge technology provides an evolved visual experience. According to a Business Standard report, Samsung has claimed that these OLED TVs are the world’s first in the segment to get validated by PANTONE for colour accuracy. Besides, its EyeComfort mode optimises the brightness level depending on the surrounding light and provides superior picture quality.

Movie buffs will appreciate the fact that Samsung’s new OLED TVs support wireless Dolby Atmos and come with an Object Tracking Sound Plus feature. 

Interestingly, the tech giant has added an ergonomic SolarCell Remote with this range of OLED TVs. The plus point of this remote is that it has minimalistic keys and is completely battery-free. The remote provides convenient charging as it is charged via indoor lighting or electromagnetic waves that are generated from home devices such as Wi-Fi routers. 

Samsung’s OLED TVs cater to gamers too as they are equipped with the Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro for enhanced visuals during heavy-duty gaming. 

The OLED TVs boast of a 144Hz refresh rate, courtesy of the virtual omission of input lags and motion blur. 

In addition, gamers will find these features useful as well - Game Bar, Mini Map Zoom, and Virtual Aim Point.

The Samsung OLED TV range has two series, the S95C and the S90C. Both these series come in 77-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch models. The starting price of this range is Rs 169,990. 

The company will sell its new OLED TV range online via its website and offline through select retail stores. 

Samsung India’s Senior Vice President of Consumer Electronics Business, Mohandeep Singh, has suggested that the new OLED TVs will strengthen their position in the premium TV market, reported Business Standard. 

He said, “We are pushing the boundaries of innovation with our new range of OLED TVs. We have made OLED TVs better by combining Neural Quantum Processor 4K with OLED panels to deliver outstanding picture quality. The launch of new OLED TVs will enable us to further strengthen our leadership in the premium TV market.”

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon’s vintage cotton saree for Adipurush trailer launch is inspired by ‘purity of Sita’, has 24-carat gold print
Disha Patani drops hot photos in red bralette and sequinned skirt, netizens say 'absolutely stunning'
Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie
How Ashutosh Kaushik went from Bigg Boss, Roadies winner to running dhabas in hometown Saharanpur
Meet photographer Munna Thaakur, who started career as newspaper hawker; has worked with Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.