Samsung introduces Made-In-India OLED TV series; price starts at Rs 1,69,990

Samsung has launched a Made-in-India OLED TV series in the country. This range of OLED TVs is powered by a Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling. The content upscaling is done through AI-based algorithms and HDR OLED+ tech. The cutting-edge technology provides an evolved visual experience. According to a Business Standard report, Samsung has claimed that these OLED TVs are the world’s first in the segment to get validated by PANTONE for colour accuracy. Besides, its EyeComfort mode optimises the brightness level depending on the surrounding light and provides superior picture quality.

Movie buffs will appreciate the fact that Samsung’s new OLED TVs support wireless Dolby Atmos and come with an Object Tracking Sound Plus feature.

Interestingly, the tech giant has added an ergonomic SolarCell Remote with this range of OLED TVs. The plus point of this remote is that it has minimalistic keys and is completely battery-free. The remote provides convenient charging as it is charged via indoor lighting or electromagnetic waves that are generated from home devices such as Wi-Fi routers.

Samsung’s OLED TVs cater to gamers too as they are equipped with the Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro for enhanced visuals during heavy-duty gaming.

The OLED TVs boast of a 144Hz refresh rate, courtesy of the virtual omission of input lags and motion blur.

In addition, gamers will find these features useful as well - Game Bar, Mini Map Zoom, and Virtual Aim Point.

The Samsung OLED TV range has two series, the S95C and the S90C. Both these series come in 77-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch models. The starting price of this range is Rs 169,990.

The company will sell its new OLED TV range online via its website and offline through select retail stores.

Samsung India’s Senior Vice President of Consumer Electronics Business, Mohandeep Singh, has suggested that the new OLED TVs will strengthen their position in the premium TV market, reported Business Standard.

He said, “We are pushing the boundaries of innovation with our new range of OLED TVs. We have made OLED TVs better by combining Neural Quantum Processor 4K with OLED panels to deliver outstanding picture quality. The launch of new OLED TVs will enable us to further strengthen our leadership in the premium TV market.”