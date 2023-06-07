Headlines

Technology

3 brand-new Tesla found in China after 13 years may fetch record $2M

Three first-generation Tesla Roadsters, discovered in a shipping container in China after 13 years, could sell for over $2 million.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

Three brand-new Teslas, which had been sitting in shipping containers on a Chinese dock since 2010, are now poised to be sold for a record sum. These Roadsters, manufactured in 2010, were never collected by their original buyer. Recently, they were discovered in shipping containers at a port in Quingdao. Belonging to Tesla’s initial product line, the Roadster was produced between 2008 and 2012.

These three vehicles include an orange base model along with two red and orange sports variants.

The task of managing the sale and accepting offers for these cars has been entrusted to Gruber Motor Company, a Tesla expert based in Phoenix. The vehicles are still in their original factory condition, with some protective wrapping intact. However, their batteries no longer function due to prolonged disuse and lack of recharging.

Inside the trunk of each Roadster, there are unsealed boxes, and there is also a large package outside the vehicle.

The Gruber Motor Company has extended the deadline for stronger offers and has submitted a proposal of $2 million for all three vehicles.

Should the sale be finalised, it would result in an astounding valuation of $666,666 for each car, surpassing the previous record price paid for a Tesla Roadster, according to New York Post. The existing record stands at $250,000, the amount for which Gruber Motor Company sold the 13th Roadster ever manufactured in February 2022.

Regarding the logistics, the company has stated, “The Roadsters are being moved into freshly constructed sea containers for computing over the next few days, so they can prepare for shipping either directly to the winner of the auction or to the city of Dubai, which is a free zone, without restrictions for viewing permits required for potential buyers who wish to examine the Roadsters.”

In case a sale is not finalised in China, the cars will be delivered to the company’s premises for further evaluation, allowing for a reasonable offer to be made.

These electric sports cars boast 300 horsepower, enabling them to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in under 3.7 seconds.

Only slightly over 2,000 units of the original Roadster were produced by the Cupertino, California-based electric vehicle maker between 2008 and 2011.

