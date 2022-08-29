Headlines

Technology

NASA Artemis I Mission live updates: Engine malfunction postpones launch

The Artemis mission to the Moon is set to be launched today, with NASA set to create history once again by putting humans on the lunar surface.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 06:20 PM IST

NASA is about to launch the first phase of the Artemis mission to the moon today, August 29. NASA's Kennedy Space Center is set to launch the spacecraft today from Pad 39B.

The unmanned Artemis I mission is the initial step in a succession of more sophisticated trips to the Moon that would ultimately bring people back to Earth's only natural satellite. NASA's most powerful launch vehicle, the Space Launch System (SLS), and the Orion crew capsule will be put through their paces during the trip. The round-trip distance between Earth and the Moon for SLS and Orion's six-week mission is roughly 65,000 kilometres.

LIVE BLOG

  29 Aug 2022, 06:13 PM
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Aug 2022, 06:12 PM

    Since the problem with the RS-25 engine has not been fixed, the launch director has stated that the mission will be postponed. The next launch window is scheduled for September 2.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Aug 2022, 05:49 PM

    Launch of the NASA Artemis I Mission has been called off for today.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Aug 2022, 05:13 PM

    The launch is presently on hold while the team attempts to resolve a problem with engine number 3 on the NASA SLS core stage.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Aug 2022, 05:02 PM

    At T-40 minutes, the clock was stopped. Before making any more decisions, the hydrogen team will consult with the launch director.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  29 Aug 2022, 05:00 PM
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Aug 2022, 04:57 PM

    NASA Artemis I Mission live updates: US VP Kamala Harris arrives in Florida

    “The Artemis program is the beginning of the next era of what we have a history and a tradition of doing, of providing vision and inspiring innovation in a way that is going to benefit all mankind and womankind. And so I’m very excited to be here. Looking forward to tomorrow”, the VP Kamala Harris said after landing in Florida’s Orlando on Sunday.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  29 Aug 2022, 04:56 PM
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

