NASA Artemis I Mission live updates: Engine malfunction postpones launch

NASA is about to launch the first phase of the Artemis mission to the moon today, August 29. NASA's Kennedy Space Center is set to launch the spacecraft today from Pad 39B.

The unmanned Artemis I mission is the initial step in a succession of more sophisticated trips to the Moon that would ultimately bring people back to Earth's only natural satellite. NASA's most powerful launch vehicle, the Space Launch System (SLS), and the Orion crew capsule will be put through their paces during the trip. The round-trip distance between Earth and the Moon for SLS and Orion's six-week mission is roughly 65,000 kilometres.