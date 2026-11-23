Just a few days after its much-awaited release, GTA 6 is making headlines for an unexpected reason, with viral claims labelling it the 'most uninstalled game' in history. Know the whole story here.

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 was finally released on November 19 after years of anticipation, but the much-awaited title is now making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Yes, you read it right! Just a few days after its worldwide release, several posts on social media are now claiming that the billion-dollar game is the 'most uninstalled game' in history. But is there any truth behind such claims? Let us find out.

Is Grand Theft Auto 6 the 'most uninstalled game' in history?

According to claims circulating online, over three million players have uninstalled GTA 6 within 48 hours of its release. Reports claim that gamers uninstalled GTA 6 to make space for other games on their console.

It is to be noted that newly launched console games come with heavy storage requirements, which occupy a major portion of the overall storage. If such reports about GTA 6 are true, then the storage space could be the main reason behind deleting Rockstar Games' latest release.

However, there is no official confirmation of the data showing that over three million gamers have actually uninstalled GTA 6 or that storage issues are the main reason behind it.

For those unversed, uninstalling a game purchased for console can be removed and reinstalled at the preference of the gamers and it does not mean that the player has permanently stopped playing it.

Much-awaited launch of Grand Theft Auto 6

The anticipation around GTA 6 has been at its peak for the last few weeks, and the new edition was released 13 years after its predecessor. As a result, 32.5 million units of the game were sold before its release, with Rockstar Games describing it as the biggest entertainment launch in history.

It was also reported that GTA 6 generated $3.79 billion in worldwide retail sales on its first day.