Metaverse vs Multiverse: What is the difference?

The Multiverse and Metaverse are both terms that have been used to describe different variations of the same concept — a virtual universe inhabited by avatars. Both of these concepts have been popularised by science fiction writers and are now being explored by developers as part of the emerging field of mixed reality technology. However, they have stark differences, most notably their scope and potential use cases.

Understanding the Metaverse

The metaverse is an upcoming network of interconnected virtual reality spaces. It’s also known as the fifth dimension, and it’s essentially a digital space where users can interact with one another and explore virtual worlds together.

It’s a space that sits alongside our own physical world and is accessible using VR/AR technologies. The metaverse is a very specific concept that exists at the highest level of scope. It refers to the idea of a virtual reality network that connects people across the world and enables them to collaborate and explore together.

Imagine a metaverse as a living city where you can travel from one place to another without having to log out and in of the system, using the same identity. You can conduct different businesses and activities.

Multiverse: ‘Not Sci-Fi Every Time’

The idea of the multiverse dates back to ancient myths and is frequently explored in modern science fiction. The most common form of multiverse in pop culture is the "many-worlds interpretation" of quantum mechanics where all possible outcomes of every situation exist in discrete realities.

In the context of virtual reality, the multiverse refers to a network of interconnected virtual worlds that can be visited by people using VR headsets. For instance, say two online games with different sets of rules, equipment, hardware specs requirement, sign-in systems and completely different gameplay methodology.

Same Coin, Different Sides

One, the Multiverse consists of several virtual worlds that are separate from each other. Usually these are found in online games that are owned by single entities. Therefore, the data, assets, and experiences of users are in the ownership of the company that developed the game. While the users can create new assets in Multiverse’s different worlds, they are unable to extract the intended value from them.

In the case of Metaverse, the users are able to get complete ownership as well as control over their assets. The users get entire ownership of the NFTs they create in the Metaverse. In addition to this, the participants in Metaverse could also trade their NFTs on other platforms in Metaverse without any kind of problems or troubles.

Second, at the most fundamental level, the primary difference between metaverse and multiverse is interoperability. This is a feature that allows users to teleport in and out of virtual spaces, using the same sign-on credentials, carry their personal digital possession or objects around, port their NFTs, and much more. As metaverse as a concept and technology is evolving, the next expected step is to allow movement of assets across metaverses. On the other hand, this is not possible in multiverses.

Third, the metaverse is a single environment which cannot be broken down into one of many virtual worlds. Within the metaverse, you can create assets, play games, or watch movies with your friends and transfer your experiences across platforms within the same universe. In contrast, on Multiverse there are an infinite number of environments that have no relationship with each other.

Future is Metaverse or Multiverse?

Metaverse, in the future, looks more promising for users to be able to get more value for their investments in different experiences available in a single metaverse world. Every metaverse is developed with an open, democratic and permissionless manner that allows multiple creators to perform multiple actions and a unified experience for one and all.

It is in this respect companies like Trace Network Labs are contributing in a big way. Trace is building an infrastructure that will provide a unified metaverse experience by enabling all fashion and lifestyle companies to create their own interoperable metaverses and digital wearables that are designed as cross-platform assets. Which means that irrespective of which blockchain network the company wants to build an experience for their customers, the individual components can be carried to any blockchain network seamlessly. In particular, asset NFTs of Avatars or digital wearables are going to be a common need to explore any metaverse, thus should be an interoperable asset.

The author of this article is Lokesh Rao, co-founder and CEO of Trace Network Labs.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the authors' own and do not reflect those of DNA.)