09 Jun 2025, 07:20 PM

Siri to get major update in new iOS

Apple's virtual assistant Siri is also getting better with a major update in the possible new and advanced operating system, to be unveiled at the WWDC 2025 event.

Apple previewed a more personalised version of Siri at WWDC last year, and the new version of Siri is expected to understand users' personal context, have more on-screen awareness, and offer deeper per-app controls.