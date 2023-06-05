Apple WWDC 2023 event LIVE updates: Apple headset, new Macs, iOS 17 for iPhones, Tim Cook’s keynote and more

Apple WWDC 2023 will most likely witness the launch of the much awaited Apple headset along with a new range of MacBooks. The company will also unveil operating systems for Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, Apple iPad and others.

Apple WWDC 2023 (Worldwide Developers Conference) is here and Apple CEO Tim Cook is all set for the keynote address of what is claimed to be the biggest and most exciting WWDC to date. The Apple WWDC 2023 is an annual event which this year is taking place in an online format from June 5 to June 9. The event is primarily focused on the developers but on the first day of the mega event, the tech giant gives us a glimpse of what its future products will look like. On the first day, CEO Tim Cook will address the attendees and will make key announcements that will give us an idea about where the company is headed. Apple WWDC 2023 will most likely witness the launch of the much awaited Apple headset along with a new range of Macbooks. The company will also unveil operating systems for Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, Apple iPad and others. Apple is also expected to finally take the wraps off from its much awaited mixed reality headset at the WWFC 2023. Just like other Apple events, you can catch all the action from WWDC 2023 live and the keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream.