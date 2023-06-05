Headlines

Apple WWDC 2023 event LIVE updates: Apple headset, new Macs, iOS 17 for iPhones, Tim Cook’s keynote and more

Apple WWDC 2023 will most likely witness the launch of the much awaited Apple headset along with a new range of MacBooks. The company will also unveil operating systems for Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, Apple iPad and others.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 11:59 PM IST

Apple WWDC 2023 (Worldwide Developers Conference) is here and Apple CEO Tim Cook is all set for the keynote address of what is claimed to be the biggest and most exciting WWDC to date. The Apple WWDC 2023 is an annual event which this year is taking place in an online format from June 5 to June 9. The event is primarily focused on the developers but on the first day of the mega event, the tech giant gives us a glimpse of what its future products will look like. On the first day, CEO Tim Cook will address the attendees and will make key announcements that will give us an idea about where the company is headed. Apple WWDC 2023 will most likely witness the launch of the much awaited Apple headset along with a new range of Macbooks. The company will also unveil operating systems for Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, Apple iPad and others. Apple is also expected to finally take the wraps off from its much awaited mixed reality headset at the WWFC 2023. Just like other Apple events, you can catch all the action from WWDC 2023 live and the keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream. 

  • 05 Jun 2023, 11:53 PM

    Apple WWDC 2023 event LIVE updates:​ Amazing feature of watchOS 10

    Through the Apple Watch's Mindfulness app, users will shortly be able to track their mental state and the causes of it. 

  • 05 Jun 2023, 11:40 PM

    Apple WWDC 2023 event LIVE updates: A Facetime app will soon be available for Apple TV. Facetime on Apple TV links wirelessly to your iPhone when you start it, making the whole process easier. Additionally, users can watch simultaneously using Shareplay and Facetime.

  • 05 Jun 2023, 11:31 PM

    Apple WWDC 2023 event LIVE updates: New AirPods will have smart noise cancellation technology, Adaptive Audio that will selectively block out disruptive sound while letting through sounds that keep you aware of your surroundings.

  • 05 Jun 2023, 11:22 PM

    Apple WWDC 2023 event LIVE updates: New macOS 14 is here

    This year's update for Mac users is called macOS 14 Sonoma. The system receives each update that you get with FaceTime, Siri, and Messages on iOS and iPadOS. On macOS, widgets are now accessible on the desktop itself and can be moved around.

  • 05 Jun 2023, 11:19 PM

    Apple WWDC 2023 event LIVE updates: The lock screen of iPads can now be customised with a new collection of wallpapers. The company claims that the improved widget support for iPads will increase the interactivity of the device's home screen. Widgets can be added to the lock screen as well. 

  • 05 Jun 2023, 11:15 PM

    No more 'Hey Siri'

    'Hey' will no longer be a Siri wake word, according to Apple, and users will be able to carry on a conversation without constantly saying Siri.

  • 05 Jun 2023, 11:10 PM

    Apple WWDC 2023 event LIVE updates: Standby feature

    The Standby feature on the iPhone can be turned on to make it more useful when it is placed down or docked. The iPhone will show a variety of information while in Standby, including your top photos, the status of food deliveries, and planned tasks and events.

  • 05 Jun 2023, 11:05 PM

    Apple WWDC 2023 event LIVE updates: With iOS 17, the keyboard's intelligence is enhanced by new features. Apple is currently using generative AI to recommend improved auto-corrections. Additionally, users will receive in-line anticipatory typing suggestions inspired by Gmail auto-complete.

  • 05 Jun 2023, 11:03 PM

    Apple introduces AirDrop for contacts

    'NameDrop', an update that lets users quickly share contact information, including contact posters, will be added to AirDrop. To do so, simply place your iPhone in close proximity to the receiving iPhone.

  • 05 Jun 2023, 10:58 PM

    Apple WWDC 2023 event LIVE updates: Live voicemail

    You can check the caller's message on live voicemail to decide if you want to take the call. A new video mail feature for FaceTime will allow users to end a call when the recipient is not available.

  • 05 Jun 2023, 10:50 PM

    Apple WWDC 2023 event LIVE updates: Mac Pro get Apple Silicon

    A maximum of 192GB of unified memory is supported by the M2 Ultra on the Mac Pro, which greatly improves performance. The system has the processing power of seven Afterburner cards. More Thunderbolt ports have improved connectivity. Prices for Mac Pro begin at $6,999.  With these two launches, Apple has finished updating its silicon, introducing the new M2 chips and all of their variations across all of its different desktop options.

  • 05 Jun 2023, 10:42 PM

    M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips, most powerful chips announced

    Apple has unveiled a brand-new, upgraded Mac Studio that is 4 times faster than the fastest Intel-powered Mac and 25% faster than M1 Max. It is operated by the M2 Max. Additionally, company unveiled M2 Ultra, a pair of M2 Max chips.

  • 05 Jun 2023, 10:40 PM

     MacBook Air: Apple announces world's thinnest 15-inch laptop

    The 15-inch MacBook Air is the thinnest laptop in the world, boasting a large display and a battery life that is 50 times longer than that of a PC. The cost of the 15-inch MacBook Air is $1299.

  • 05 Jun 2023, 10:36 PM

    Apple WWDC 2023 event LIVE updates: Apple Macbook Air 15-inch is the world's thinnest 15-inch laptop.

  • 05 Jun 2023, 10:35 PM

    Apple WWDC 2023 event LIVE updates: Apple is launching a bigger 15-inch Macbook Air at the WWDC 2023.

  • 05 Jun 2023, 10:33 PM

    Apple WWDC 2023 event LIVE updates: Tim Cook has confirmed that Apple will be launching new products today, starting with the Macs.

  • 05 Jun 2023, 10:25 PM

    Apple WWDC 2023 event LIVE updates: Apple CEO Tim Cook takes the stage to celebarte the 15th anniversay of Apple App Store.

  • 05 Jun 2023, 10:19 PM

    Apple WWDC 2023 event LIVE updates: The Apple CEO Tim Cook's keynote address will begin shotly and there are more than 3 lakh viewers waitin for the livestream of the event to begin.

  • 05 Jun 2023, 10:14 PM

    Apple WWDC 2023 event LIVE updates: Apple iPhone users will be able to get a glimpse of what iOS 17 will offer to users. Although Apple is known to offer updates to older smartphones, a report by MacRumors suggests that a range of iconic smartphone models will not receive iOS 17 update.

     

  • 05 Jun 2023, 10:12 PM
  • 05 Jun 2023, 10:07 PM

    Apple WWDC 2023 event LIVE updates: The headset is likely to use iris scan instead of Face ID or Touch ID to identify people. The headset is also rumoured to feature two 4K micro-OLED displays along with 15 camera modules. The device is expected to cost around $3000.

  • 05 Jun 2023, 10:00 PM

    Apple WWDC 2023 event LIVE updates: We may finally see the much-awaited Apple AR/VR headset today. The headset is believed to be Apple’s most complicated product till now. The device is said to be powered by powerful processors as seen in the MacBook Pro models and it will likely run the new ‘realityOS’ operating system

  • 05 Jun 2023, 09:57 PM

    Apple WWDC 2023 event LIVE updates: Apple and WWDC are trending on social media platfroms right ahead of the Tim Cook's keynote address. The WWDC 2023 will take place at Apple Park in California and viewers at home can see the livestream of the event via the link below.

