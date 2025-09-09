Apple Event 2025 Live Updates: iPhone 17, 17 Pro Max, Watch Ultra 3 and more big reveals tonight

Apple iPhone 17 Launch Event 2025 Live: iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, AirPods Pro 3, and more to be launched with the latest specifications and features. Apple CEO Tim Cook to open the much-awaited live event at 10:30 pm IST.

The wait is finally over. Apple CEO Tim Cook will be live in front of the world on Tuesday to unveil the biggest launch of its flagship smartphone, the iPhone 17. The next-generation iPhone and other Apple devices like AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch Series 11, among others, are expected to be launched tonight. All new Apple devices are expected to run on the new A19 Chip, which will offer improved efficiency and performance compared to its predecessor. The live Apple Event will commence at 10:30 IST (Indian Standard Time), and it is highly recommended that you stay tuned to this space for all the live updates and new launches.