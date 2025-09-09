Apple Event 2025 Live Updates: iPhone 17, 17 Pro Max, Watch Ultra 3 and more big reveals tonight

As Akshay Kumar turns 58, here’s a look at 8 of his career-defining Bollywood films
TECHNOLOGY
Apple iPhone 17 Launch Event 2025 Live: iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, AirPods Pro 3, and more to be launched with the latest specifications and features. Apple CEO Tim Cook to open the much-awaited live event at 10:30 pm IST.
The wait is finally over. Apple CEO Tim Cook will be live in front of the world on Tuesday to unveil the biggest launch of its flagship smartphone, the iPhone 17. The next-generation iPhone and other Apple devices like AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch Series 11, among others, are expected to be launched tonight. All new Apple devices are expected to run on the new A19 Chip, which will offer improved efficiency and performance compared to its predecessor. The live Apple Event will commence at 10:30 IST (Indian Standard Time), and it is highly recommended that you stay tuned to this space for all the live updates and new launches.
The price of iPhone 17 is expected to be around Rs 90,000 in India for the lowest storage model. Prices of iPhone 17 Pro might start at USD 1,050 (roughly Rs 125,000) and 17 Pro Max at USD 1,250 (approximately Rs 150,000)