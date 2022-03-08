Apple Event 2022 LIVE: Know expected features of iPhone SE 3 5G, iPad Air 5; how to watch livestream

The Apple ‘Peak Performance’ event 2022 is set to commence in a few hours, with the launch of new products such as the Apple iPhone SE 3 and Apple iPad Air on the cards. The event is set to start at 11:30 pm IST and will feature a two-hour-long keynote.
The Apple March event 2022 will take place virtually, and the iPhone maker will be launching several new devices with interesting features. The main focus of the event is expected to be the launch of the new iPhone SE 3, which is likely to be more affordable than your standard iPhone.
Know what to expect from the Apple event today-
According to leaks and media reports, the new Apple iPhone SE 3 5G will come with MagSafe, Ceramic Shield, and a battery life boost, which is one of the most in-demand requests of Apple users.
According to reports from a Bloomberg journalist, the Mac Studio and a 27-inch Apple monitor are "ready to go" and are expected to arrive today, at the Apple 'Peak Performance' event.
It is expected that the new iPad Air will get an M1 processor instead of the standard A15 processor in other iPads. This could mean that the new iPad Air 5 will also be released in a 16GB RAM variant.
The price and exact features of the Apple iPhone SE 3 5G will be released later today, but it is expected that it will be more affordable than the standard iPhone. As per leaks and media reports, the price of the iPhone SE 3 5G could range from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.
Here are the products which are expected to release today, according to leaks and media reports -
Ahead of the much anticipated Peak Performance event, the Apple store is reportedly down. The official website can still be accessed by the public, but clicking on any like will take you to a message which reads, "We are making updates to the Apple Store. Come back soon."
Though no official information has been released regarding the Apple iPhone SE 3 5G, leaks have suggested that the new smartphone will also be released in green colour. (Image - Luke Miani YouTube)
Known tech analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has posted some of the expected features of the new iPhone SE 3 5G, which is set to release today at the Apple event. He has predicted that the phone will be released in three colours - white, black and red.
Some predictions for the coming new iPhone SE:— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 4, 2022
1. Mass production in Mar'22.
2. Estimated shipments of 25-30 mn units in 2022.
3. Storage: 64/128/256GB.
4. A15 & 5G support (mmW & Sub-6 GHz).
5. Casing: white, black, and red.
6. Similar form factor design to current SE.
The Apple 'Peak Performance' event is set to start at 11:30 pm IST, and can be livestreamed by Apple users. Apple users will be able to stream the event live through the company's website. The livestream of the event will also be available on the YouTube channel of Apple.