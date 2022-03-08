Apple Event 2022 LIVE: Know expected features of iPhone SE 3 5G, iPad Air 5; how to watch livestream

The Apple ‘Peak Performance’ event 2022 is set to commence in a few hours, with the launch of new products such as the Apple iPhone SE 3 and Apple iPad Air on the cards. The event is set to start at 11:30 pm IST and will feature a two-hour-long keynote.

The Apple March event 2022 will take place virtually, and the iPhone maker will be launching several new devices with interesting features. The main focus of the event is expected to be the launch of the new iPhone SE 3, which is likely to be more affordable than your standard iPhone.

Know what to expect from the Apple event today-