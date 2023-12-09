WPL 2024 auction Live Updates: Gujarat Giants bags Kashvee Gautam for Rs 2 Crore

Sports
A total of 165 cricketers including 61 overseas players are set to go under the hammer.
The highly anticipated Women’s Premier League 2024 is set to enthrall cricket fans with it’s upcoming second edition. Ahead of the marquee league, an auction will take place in Mumbai today (9 December) at 3 PM where a total of 165 cricketers including 61 overseas players are set to go under the hammer. A maximum of 30 slots are available across five different teams, with nine spots for overseas players. A total purse value of Rs 17.65 crore is available to the 5 franchises at the WPL 2024 auction. Each team is allowed to have 18 players in their respective squads, including six foreign players. Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz have retained 15, 8, 13, 11 and 13 players respectively so far.
Auction will resume shortly, here are some of the top picks so far:
Kashvee Gautam - Base Price - 10.0 L, Final Price - 2.00 Cr, Team - GGT
Annabel Sutherland - Base Price - 40.0 L, Final Price - 2.00 Cr, Team - DCW
Vrinda Dinesh - Base Price - 10.0 L, Final Price - 1.30 Cr, Team - UPW
The uncapped Indian batter, Vrinda Dinesh, who had a base price of Rs 10 lakhs, has been sold to the UP Warriorz for a staggering price of Rs 1.3 crore. This marks a remarkable beginning for the uncapped batter, as she emerges as an unexpected choice during the auction.
India pacer Simran Bahadur and West Indies pacer Shamilia Connell have not managed to make a positive impression on any franchise and, as a result, they have remained unsold. The fast bowlers category has now concluded, and it is time for the spinners to take the stage.
South African fast bowler Shabnim Ismail, initially valued at 40 lakhs, has been successfully acquired by the Mumbai Indians. Surpassing all expectations, she fetched an impressive price of Rs 1.2 crores, making her one of the most expensive purchases of the day.
In a surprising turn of events, the West Indies all-rounder, Deandra Dottin, with a base price of 50 lakhs, has failed to attract any buyers in the auction. This unexpected outcome adds to the astonishment of this auction, as renowned players are being left unsold.
The Gujarat Giants initiated the bidding process with Phoebe's base price set at 30 lakhs. The UP Warriorz joined the fray, and both teams swiftly escalated the price to 90 lakhs, with Gujarat leading the bid. However, the UP Warriorz withdrew their offer at 95 lakhs, allowing Litchfield to be acquired by the Gujarat Giants for a whopping 1.00 cr.