WPL 2024 auction Live Updates: Gujarat Giants bags Kashvee Gautam for Rs 2 Crore

A total of 165 cricketers including 61 overseas players are set to go under the hammer.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 05:22 PM IST

The highly anticipated Women’s Premier League 2024 is set to enthrall cricket fans with it’s upcoming second edition. Ahead of the marquee league, an auction will take place in Mumbai today (9 December) at 3 PM where a total of 165 cricketers including 61 overseas players are set to go under the hammer. A maximum of 30 slots are available across five different teams, with nine spots for overseas players. A total purse value of Rs 17.65 crore is available to the 5 franchises at the WPL 2024 auction. Each team is allowed to have 18 players in their respective squads, including six foreign players. Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz have retained 15, 8, 13, 11 and 13 players respectively so far.

  • 09 Dec 2023, 05:16 PM

    WPL 2024 Live Updates: Break taken

    Auction will resume shortly, here are some of the top picks so far:

    Kashvee Gautam - Base Price - 10.0 L, Final Price - 2.00 Cr, Team - GGT

    Annabel Sutherland - Base Price - 40.0 L,  Final Price - 2.00 Cr, Team - DCW

    Vrinda Dinesh - Base Price - 10.0 L, Final Price - 1.30 Cr,  Team - UPW

     

  • 09 Dec 2023, 05:10 PM

    WPL 2024 Live Updates:

    Mumbai Indians have bagged S. Sajana for Rs 15 lakhs. Whereas UP Warriorz have also bought Poonam Khenmar for Rs 10 lakhs.

  • 09 Dec 2023, 04:45 PM

    WPL 2024 Live Updates:

    The right-arm medium Indian bowler, Kashvee Gautam at a base price of 10 lakh was acquired by Gujarat Giants for a whopping sum of INR 2 crore. She became the most expensive uncapped player so far.

  • 09 Dec 2023, 04:04 PM

    WPL 2024 Live Updates: 

    The uncapped Indian batter, Vrinda Dinesh, who had a base price of Rs 10 lakhs, has been sold to the UP Warriorz for a staggering price of Rs 1.3 crore. This marks a remarkable beginning for the uncapped batter, as she emerges as an unexpected choice during the auction.

  • 09 Dec 2023, 04:02 PM

    WPL 2024 Live Updates: 

    Australia spinner Alana King, with a base price of Rs 30 lakhs, has not been able to secure a contract. Similarly, India's Preeti Bose and Australia's Amanda-Jade Wellington have also faced disappointment as they remain unsold, unable to find a franchise.

  • 09 Dec 2023, 04:01 PM

    WPL 2024 Live Updates: 

    India spinner Ekta Bisht, with a base price of 30 lakhs, has been successfully auctioned to the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping Rs 60 lakhs. She becomes the second Indian player to secure a buyer in this auction so far.

  • 09 Dec 2023, 03:59 PM

    WPL 2024 Live Updates: 

    India pacer Simran Bahadur and West Indies pacer Shamilia Connell have not managed to make a positive impression on any franchise and, as a result, they have remained unsold. The fast bowlers category has now concluded, and it is time for the spinners to take the stage.

  • 09 Dec 2023, 03:57 PM

    WPL 2024 Live Updates: 

    The talented English fast bowler, Kate Cross, has successfully been acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore at her base price of 30 lakhs.

  • 09 Dec 2023, 03:54 PM

    WPL 2024 Live Updates: 

    South African fast bowler Shabnim Ismail, initially valued at 40 lakhs, has been successfully acquired by the Mumbai Indians. Surpassing all expectations, she fetched an impressive price of Rs 1.2 crores, making her one of the most expensive purchases of the day.

  • 09 Dec 2023, 03:53 PM

    WPL 2024 Live Updates: 

    The New Zealand bowler, Lea Tahuhu, with a base price of Rs 30 lakhs, was unable to secure a buyer and consequently remained unsold.

  • 09 Dec 2023, 03:34 PM

    WPL 2024 Live Updates: 

    After a brief intermission, we are delighted to welcome Mallika Sagar back to the stage as she resumes the Women's Premier League 2024 auctions. Our focus now shifts to the talented pool of capped bowlers.

  • 09 Dec 2023, 03:32 PM

    WPL 2024 Live Updates: 

    The Gujarat Giants have selected Meghna Singh at her base price, making her the second player of the evening.

  • 09 Dec 2023, 03:30 PM

    WPL 2024 Live Updates: 

    In yet another surprising turn of events, following Deandra Dottin's unexpected outcome, Sri Lanka's talented all-rounder, Chamari Atapattu, failed to secure a bid despite her initial base price of 30 lakh.

  • 09 Dec 2023, 03:29 PM

    WPL 2024 Live Updates: 

    In a surprising turn of events, the West Indies all-rounder, Deandra Dottin, with a base price of 50 lakhs, has failed to attract any buyers in the auction. This unexpected outcome adds to the astonishment of this auction, as renowned players are being left unsold.

  • 09 Dec 2023, 03:27 PM

    WPL 2024 Live Updates: 

    Indian all-rounders, Devika Vaidya and S Meghna, have unfortunately not been able to secure a buyer and therefore remain unsold.

  • 09 Dec 2023, 03:25 PM

    WPL 2024 Live Updates: 

    Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland, with a base price of 30 lakhs, has been successfully acquired by the Delhi Capitals for a staggering total of Rs 2 crore. This remarkable bid stands as the highest of the day thus far.

  • 09 Dec 2023, 03:23 PM

    WPL 2024 Live Updates: 

    The Royal Challengers Bangalore have successfully acquired their first player at the WPL Auction, selecting Georgia Wareham for a sum of 40 lakh, which was her base price.

  • 09 Dec 2023, 03:22 PM

    WPL 2024 Live Updates: 

    The next player is Poonam Raut, who is undoubtedly hopeful of finding a buyer. However, luck does not favor her this time as she remains unsold once again!

  • 09 Dec 2023, 03:20 PM

    WPL 2024 Live Updates: 

    The UP Warriorz raised their paddle for Dani Wyatt, bidding at the base price of 30 lakhs. Surprisingly, no other bidders showed interest in this talented English batter, leaving Wyatt to join the UP Warriorz at the same price of 30 lakhs.

  • 09 Dec 2023, 03:19 PM

    WPL 2024 Live Updates: 

    The Gujarat Giants initiated the bidding process with Phoebe's base price set at 30 lakhs. The UP Warriorz joined the fray, and both teams swiftly escalated the price to 90 lakhs, with Gujarat leading the bid. However, the UP Warriorz withdrew their offer at 95 lakhs, allowing Litchfield to be acquired by the Gujarat Giants for a whopping 1.00 cr.

