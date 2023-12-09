WPL 2024 auction Live Updates: Gujarat Giants bags Kashvee Gautam for Rs 2 Crore

A total of 165 cricketers including 61 overseas players are set to go under the hammer.

The highly anticipated Women’s Premier League 2024 is set to enthrall cricket fans with it’s upcoming second edition. Ahead of the marquee league, an auction will take place in Mumbai today (9 December) at 3 PM where a total of 165 cricketers including 61 overseas players are set to go under the hammer. A maximum of 30 slots are available across five different teams, with nine spots for overseas players. A total purse value of Rs 17.65 crore is available to the 5 franchises at the WPL 2024 auction. Each team is allowed to have 18 players in their respective squads, including six foreign players. Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz have retained 15, 8, 13, 11 and 13 players respectively so far.