Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict Live: Will Indian wrestler get silver medal? Sports court to decide today

Vinesh Phogat

Indian sports star Vinesh Phogat and her fans will be eagerly waiting for a verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) about the joint silver medal plea at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday. The verdict is expected to come around 9:30 PM (IST) on August 13 (Tuesday).

Meanwhile, latest reports showed pictures of Vinesh Phogat leaving the Olympic Games Village in Paris.

Here are the live updates: