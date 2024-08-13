Search icon
trendingNowenglish3101926
HomeSports

Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict Live: Will Indian wrestler get silver medal? Sports court to decide today

The verdict is expected to come around 9:30 PM (IST) on August 13

Reported By:Shivam Verma| Edited By: Shivam Verma |Source: |Updated: Aug 13, 2024, 01:40 PM IST

Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict Live: Will Indian wrestler get silver medal? Sports court to decide today
Vinesh Phogat

Indian sports star Vinesh Phogat and her fans will be eagerly waiting for a verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) about the joint silver medal plea at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday. The verdict is expected to come around 9:30 PM (IST) on August 13 (Tuesday). 

Meanwhile, latest reports showed pictures of Vinesh Phogat leaving the Olympic Games Village in Paris.

Here are the live updates:

LIVE Blog
13 Aug 2024
01:37 PM

US wrestler Jordan Burroughs backs Phogat

01:37 PM

Vinesh Phogat leaves from Olympic Games village in Paris

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...
Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him
7 professions that are safe from AI
India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...
This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Telangana YouTuber shoots video featuring 'peacock curry' recipe, arrested after…
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews