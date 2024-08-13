Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict Live: Will Indian wrestler get silver medal? Sports court to decide today

Indian sports star Vinesh Phogat and her fans will be eagerly waiting for a verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) about the joint silver medal plea at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday. The verdict is expected to come around 9:30 PM (IST) on August 13 (Tuesday).
Meanwhile, latest reports showed pictures of Vinesh Phogat leaving the Olympic Games Village in Paris.
Here are the live updates:
US wrestler Jordan Burroughs backs Phogat
GIVE VINESH SILVER!— Jordan Burroughs (@alliseeisgold) August 7, 2024
Vinesh Phogat leaves from Olympic Games village in Paris
#WATCH | France: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat leaves from Olympic Games village in Paris. #ParisOlympics2024 concluded yesterday on August 11. pic.twitter.com/HhowENqjLO— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2024