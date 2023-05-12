Yuzvendra Chahal becomes the highest wicket-taker in IPL history surpasses CSKs Dwayne Bravo | IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal became the highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. RR's leg spinner achieved the remarkable feat during the match against KKR at Eden Gardens. Chahel now has 187 IPL wickets topping the second positioned Dwayne Bravo, who has 183. Piyush Chawla, Amit Mishra, and R Ashwin round out the top five with 174, 172, and 171 wickets respectively.