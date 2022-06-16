Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Yuvraj Singh makes dashing appearance at Mumbai airport

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh snapped at Mumbai airport. He looked dapper in his white t-shirt and denim outfit. Yuvraj also posed for the paparazzi.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.