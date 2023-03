WPL 2023: Who will score most runs in the inaugural WPL season? fans predictions | DNA India

WPL has started with a bang living up to its billing with two blockbuster 200 plus games and the fans are simply overjoyed and overwhelmed by its successful beginning calling it a super hit. Harmanpreet Kaur who stole the show in the first match with a swashbuckling 64 runs off 30 balls, her fans feel she will score the highest runs in the tournament.