WPL 2023: As Mumbai Indians become champions of tournament, a look at award winners in WPL

Mumbai Indians have won the first-ever WPL title.Nat Sciver Brunt was the star of the show for the Harmanpreet-led outfit with a half-century in the tense chase. Earlier, Hayley Matthews took a three-wicket haul whole conceding just five runs in four overs. Issy Wong also took three wickets.