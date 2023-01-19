World No 2 Rafael Nadal suffers hip injury sidelined for 6-8 weeks | Australian Open | DNAIndiaNews

World number two Rafa Nadal faces injury, will be sidelined for six to eight weeks, he suffered the hip flexor injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open. The 36-year-old had an MRI scan on his left leg in Melbourne, which revealed a grade 2 injury in the Illiopsoas, the primary hip flexor.