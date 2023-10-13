World Cup 2023: Team India reaches Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan, world cup 2023 game

The Indian cricket team landed at Ahmedabad airport for the highly anticipated India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 match scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14. The team later reached the ITC Narmada Hotel, where accommodations for the players have been arranged. India will go into the match on the back of two consecutive wins. The hosts beat Australia in a comprehensive manner before punishing Afghanistan in Delhi.