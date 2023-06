World Cup 2023: Know all about the ICC fixture list for Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC Schedule

ICC has announced the fixtures list for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The mega event will take place at 10 venues across 46 days. The World Cup will kick off on October 5 with England vs New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Watch the video and know all about the ICC fixture list for Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.