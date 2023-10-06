World Cup 2023 Big blow to team India; Shubman Gill down with dengue might miss opener match

Shubman Gill is set to miss India's opening match of the 2023 ODI World Cup, against Australia in Chennai on October 8, after testing positive for dengue*. In Gill's absence, Ishan Kishan is likely to open the innings with captain Rohit Sharma. Another option is KL Rahul.