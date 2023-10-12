World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad crime branch arrests culprit behind 'bomb threat' mail to BCCI | INDvsPAK

The offender who sent the threat email to the BCCI on October 9 was apprehended by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch just days before the India vs. Pakistan match. The email said that bombs will be detonated on the day of the match. On October 11, Neeraj Kumar Badgujar, Additional CP, Crime Branch, said that the perpetrator had been apprehended. He further told ANI that the perpetrator was a laborer and published the email out of frustration.