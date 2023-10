World Cup 2023: Afghanistan create history, beat England by 69 runs; their 1st ODI Win vs England

Afghanistan has created history after beating England by 69 runs. The Afghanistan cricket team has registered one of the biggest upsets of the WC. England were all out at 215 runs in 40.3 overs while chasing a 285 runs target. Afghanistan have also registered their first win over England in One-Day Internationals.