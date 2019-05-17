World Cup 2019: India is prepared for slow wicket, says Yuzvendra Chahal
May 17, 2019, 05:55 PM IST
Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has said that India is prepared for slow wickets in the upcoming World Cup in England and Wales. He said, “Really excited, everyone wants to be a part of the World Cup, to play for the country. Last year when we played in England, the wicket was slow so we have prepared accordingly but can only decide once we reach there,” said Chahal. The World Cup 2019 will be hosted by England and Wales from May 30 to July 14.