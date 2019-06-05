{"id":"2757376","source":"DNA","title":"World Cup 2019: Even with replacements, SA would be a very strong side, says Virat Kohli","section":"Sports","slug":"","section_id":"6","author":"","content":"India is set to lock horn with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on June 5. While addressing a press conference, Skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday said, “South Africa is a very dangerous side on their day and even with replacements they would be a strong side. We don't take anyone lightly. We need to approach the game focusing on our strengths.”","summary":"India is set to lock horn with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on June 5. While addressing a press conference, Skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday said, “South Africa is a very dangerous side on their day and even with replacements they would be a strong side. We don't take anyone lightly. We need to approach the game focusing on our strengths.”","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/sports/video-world-cup-2019-even-with-replacements-sa-would-be-a-very-strong-side-says-virat-kohli-2757376","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/05/832213-00000013.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA-viratpc.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1559712002","publish_date":"Jun 05, 2019, 10:50 AM IST","modify_date":"Jun 05, 2019, 10:50 AM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2757376"}