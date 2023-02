Women's T20 World Cup: Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur steer India to victory against West Indies

India defeated West Indies by six wickets in their second group stage match of WT20 WC. Batting first, West Indies put on a total of 118/6 in 20 overs. India on the other hand showed a decent bowling performance. In the second innings, India lost some early wickets but Richa Gosh and Harmanpreet Kaur powered India with the partnership of 72 runs.