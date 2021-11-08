{"id":"2918826","source":"DNA","title":"Women’s Hockey Team Captain Rani Rampal awarded Padma Shri ","section":"Sports","slug":"","section_id":"6","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Women’s Hockey Team Captain Rani Rampal was conferred with the Padma Shri Award at Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 8. She received the award by President Ram Nath Kovind. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).","summary":"Women’s Hockey Team Captain Rani Rampal was conferred with the Padma Shri Award at Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 8. She received the award by President Ram Nath Kovind. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/sports/video-women-s-hockey-team-captain-rani-rampal-awarded-padma-shri-2918826","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/08/1004385-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/08_Nov_23.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1636378802","publish_date":"Nov 08, 2021, 07:10 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 08, 2021, 07:10 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918826"}