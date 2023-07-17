Wimbledon Mens Final Set-by-Set how Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic | Wimbledon 2023 | Tennis

The Wimbledon final was hyped as the 'ultimate showdown' by 7-time champ, Novak Djokovic. However, it was Carlos Alcaraz, who stole the spotlight with a remarkable performance. Alcaraz secured a thrilling 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory against Novak.