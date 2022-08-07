Will try to win gold in 2024 Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Nehra after bagging bronze in CWG 2022

Indian wrestler Deepak Nehra clinched the bronze medal in the Men's Freestyle 97kg category final after defeating Tayab Raza of Pakistan in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Aug 06. Nehra sealed a 10-2 win via victory by points against Tayab Raza in the bronze medal match. It was six out of six for Indian wrestlers on Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. He also became India's 37th medallist. Speaking to ANI, Nehra said, “I want to thank God. It was my first competition and I won a medal. I will try to win gold in the 2024 Olympics. I came for the medal and won it.”