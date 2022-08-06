Will bring gold next time: Wrestler Mohit Grewal after winning bronze in CWG 2022

Mohit Grewal, bagged bronze medal in 125kg men’s free style wrestling in ongoing CWG 2022. Grewal ensured a medal for the nation with a victory by pinfall in the bronze medal bout. Grewal clinched bronze for India after beating Aaron Johnson of Jamaica. Speaking to ANI, Grewal said, “I prepared for gold but got bronze. Next time I will bring gold. My next target is to get gold medals in Asian Games, 2024 Olympics and make my country proud.”